Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Last-gasp efforts made to prevent the relocation of 135 Ukrainian woman and children from Killarney: Last-gasp efforts are being made to prevent more than 135 Ukrainian women and children from having to be relocated from a Killarney hotel to Westport, Co Mayo, later today. >>READ MORE.

Mourning families and friends start their long goodbyes in a silent village: Having just got her first designer job, and her first professional commission, Jessica Gallagher was on the cusp of everything she wanted out of life. >>READ MORE.

From California to Conna: How Angela Lansbury ended up living in Co Cork: American actress Angela Lansbury has died. In this feature, originally published in 2016, Marjorie Brennan chatted to people who helped the actress settle in Cork, after she decided to move to Ireland for the wellbeing of her children. >>READ MORE.

NCT operator recruits mechanics from Spain and Philippines in bid to ease backlog: The average waiting time for a National Car Test has doubled since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Road Safety Authority has confirmed. >>READ MORE.

Man accused of robbing two Cork taxi drivers remanded in custody: A 24-year-old man accused of robbing two Cork city taxi drivers at knifepoint on the same night has been remanded in custody until November 1. >>READ MORE.

The Gen Z bashing is getting out of hand: The continuously negative commentary about Gen Z workers is potentially damaging and over the top. >>READ MORE.

A perfect touch on a perfect night sends Pauw's heroes into a brave new world: Amber Barrett's goal was a touch of true class but her celebration too showed the depth of this Ireland team's connection to the country. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Support your breast friends: How to stock up your skincare and donate to Breast Cancer Awareness Month >>READ MORE.

Julie Jay: Like Elon Musk, Ted believes cars don’t need people to drive them: When you’re in the company of a toddler full of wonder, everything starts to take on a magical quality — and these days our latest obsession is cars >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Rain will clear eastwards by mid morning. Bright or sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow from the west.

Towards evening, patchy rain will develop in the southwest.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.