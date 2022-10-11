Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, October 11

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

12-year-old son of Creeslough blast victim James O'Flaherty escaped injury by seconds: As the tight-knit community of Creeslough prepares to bury the first victims of last week’s devastating explosion, news has emerged of one young boy who lost his father to the blast but himself escaped serious injury. >>READ MORE.

Fractious debate at Cork City Council over BusConnects plan: The contentious BusConnects Cork plans are riding “roughshod” over older inner-city communities so that people living in the “leafy suburbs” can get to the city faster, a Fianna Fáil councillor has claimed. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: Babies' visits to Oireachtas highlight childcare challenges that parents face: Parents — notably, both mothers — brought their babies along to their workplace in the Dáil and Seanad recently. Their visits underline how far we have to go to facilitate all working parents. >>READ MORE.

Three charged with assault outside Cork pub that left garda with suspected broken jaw: Three men have been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a garda and of a security worker during a disturbance outside a pub in Cork. >>READ MORE.

Fifth of people impacted by suicide had thoughts of self-harm and suicide after loss: One in five people impacted by suicide had thoughts of self-harm and suicide themselves — some more than a decade after the loss of their loved one. >>READ MORE.

Central banks to unveil further 'aggressive' interest rate hikes: The European, British, and US central banks will unveil further "aggressive" hikes in interest rates in the coming months, as they step up their fight to get a grip on inflation, a leading economics consultancy has predicted. >>READ MORE.

Roy Keane rubbishes West Brom links: Roy Keane has rubbished rumours linking him with the vacant West Brom job. Steve Bruce was sacked by the Baggies on Monday morning. >>READ MORE.

Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan: ‘After Covid, walking out and seeing a crowd made me nervous’: Steve Garrigan has overcome his anxiety and panic attacks to front one of the best live bands in Ireland. A new live record captures the group in full flight. >>READ MORE.

Cork Short Story Festival: Eight highlights to check out: The annual Leeside literary event is back with live readings and discussions from the likes of Donal Ryan, and various other Irish and international writers. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy today with a little patchy rain or drizzle possible across parts of north Connacht and west Ulster this morning.

Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and some bright spells today.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

