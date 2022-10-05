Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, October 5

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Irishman dies in Ukraine conflict: An Irish man is understood to have died in the conflict in Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

Prison officers 'urged inmates to attack colleagues': A Garda file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on allegations that officers in Portlaoise Prison incited some of the most dangerous prisoners in the country to attack other officers. >>READ MORE.

Review finds prison officers encouraged dangerous inmates to distrust senior officers: some staff members in Portlaoise Prison were alleged to have encouraged dangerous prisoners to think the worst of other officers to the point where these prisoners might have been moved to violence. >>READ MORE.

Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing: A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her. >>READ MORE.

Government scrambles to stop pay-as-you-go energy customers being cut off: Home and business owners face further sustained increases in their energy costs because of extreme increases in wholesale energy prices, they have been warned. >>READ MORE.

Government set to meet its Budget 2023 targets as Vat and corporation tax receipts boom: The Government is well on its way to meeting its Budget 2023 revenue targets as the September exchequer returns showed that Vat receipts appear to be rising due to price inflation, while the boom in corporation tax receipts continues. >>READ MORE.

Mike Prendergast preaches patience for new Munster approach: Munster's new coaching team has been preaching patience from supporters almost from the day they got together in pre-season with a mission to overhaul the way the Reds think, train and play. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Here's how your screen could be damaging your skin: Blue light doesn’t just stop us nodding off, it has been reported to affect our skin too. >>READ MORE.

Jan Carson: When stories about dementia can also be an enjoyable read: When it came to naming her latest book, a collection of dementia-inspired fiction, Jan Carson turned to Samuel Beckett, whose work is steeped in the themes of memory, ageing and identity. >>READ MORE.

Today will be windy and feel cold in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Rain will clear eastwards early this morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers for the rest of the day.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.