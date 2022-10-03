Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Mary Butler recovering after cancer surgery: Junior health minister Mary Butler is recovering after having surgery for skin cancer, she has confirmed. >>READ MORE.

Interest rate rise could delay the building of thousands of social homes: An interest increase by the State’s social housing lender could delay thousands of homes being built. >>READ MORE.

Paul Hosford: Martin comfortably leading Fianna Fáil right here, right now: Within Fianna Fáil, there is a general level of respect for Mr Martin, with many characterising him as a decent and hard-working man who has managed an historic coalition and, largely kept the show on the road. >>READ MORE.

Heightened security as Regency Hotel murder trials back in court: There will be heightened security across Dublin today as prosecutions in relation to the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne are expected to take a dramatic turn.>>READ MORE.

New Covid vaccine and flu shots are available from this week: Some 15 vaccine centres around the country will be used to bolster protection against Covid-19 for the winter, with vulnerable citizens urged to avail of the jab in the coming weeks. >>READ MORE.

Why radiators are no longer an afterthought in your new build or renovation: Radiators are now hotter than ever, but their selection and detailing is often left as an afterthought in the frenetic drama of a build or renovation. >>READ MORE.

This Arsenal team make mistakes and wobble, but quickly make up for them: Mikel Arteta has assembled a squad that has got each others backs and the supporters have bought into the vibe and culture too >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Can food get you in the mood?: "I was planning to cook a special meal for my girlfriend and thought it would be exciting to try some foods that would get us in the mood for later, but I don't know where to start." >>READ MORE.

Culture That Made Me: Donncha O’Callaghan on classic telly and My Therapist Ghosted Me: The retired rugby union player tells Richard Fitzpatrick about his cultural touchstones which include ET, The Wind That Shakes the Barley, and The Wire >>READ MORE.

Today will be mostly cloudy with the best of any bright intervals in the southeast. Many areas will be dry.

However, outbreaks of rain will affect western and northwestern counties, becoming persistent at times near northwestern coasts.

