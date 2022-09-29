Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, September 29

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Mostly dry today apart from the odd light shower.
There will be long spells of autumn sunshine and just a partial build-up of clouds during the afternoon.
After a chilly start, afternoon temperatures will range from around 14C to 17C in moderate northwest breezes.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox