Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, September 29

Government 'not backing down' on concrete levy despite backbench backlash: The Government will not be backing down on the controversial new concrete levy despite criticism from backbench TDs and others who claim it will push up building costs by thousands of euro. >>READ MORE.

Coolio off Grafton Street in Dublin. The rapper was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Picture: Moya Nolan.

Gangsta's Paradise rapper Coolio dies aged 59: US rapper Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to multiple US outlets.>>READ MORE.

Hurricane Ian: One of the most powerful storms recorded in US slams Florida: Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms recorded in the US, has swamped south-west Florida. >>READ MORE.

HSE spending €43,400 a month on renting and cleaning Cork facility: The HSE’s estates section initially refused to sanction the rental of a former guest house in Cork city during the pandemic by Cork/Kerry mental health services due to the transaction not representing value for money. >>READ MORE.

'Three of my children were born in direct provision': Report tells stories of immigrants to Cork: Keeping people “locked up in direct provision” adds to the problems they have encountered before coming to Ireland, according to a contributor to a new report to be published today. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: A levy on concrete blocks? We've been here before: Potential legal challenges to the levy may vanish — but they were never the biggest problem with Paschal Donohoe’s plan. >>READ MORE.

The former Quills store, now vacant, on St Patrick's Street, Cork City. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

New retailers showing interest in 'Pana' as vacant units start to fill: AS a number of strong brands set up shop in a key block of Cork City’s main shopping street, moves are afoot also to restore retail to areas that have a proliferation of vacant units. >>READ MORE.

Counties looking to put 'them and us' dynamic between referees and clubs to bed: Counties have taken their lead from Wexford in devising and implementing initiatives they hope will better protect GAA referees. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: Do you think you should be happy all the time?: Happiness takes work, and thinking it's something that's easy is dangerous. >>READ MORE.

Hilary Mantel and me: UCC's Mary Morrissy recalls her encounters with the author: The late Wolf Hall writer had asked Mary Morrissy about living in Cork, and planned a visit to read at UCC. Unfortunately, neither would happen. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Mostly dry today apart from the odd light shower.

There will be long spells of autumn sunshine and just a partial build-up of clouds during the afternoon.

After a chilly start, afternoon temperatures will range from around 14C to 17C in moderate northwest breezes.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

