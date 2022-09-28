Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, September 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Record €11bn budget package fails to avert recession fears: The Government will spend billions in the coming months to try to stave off the worst of the cost-of-living crisis after it announced a record €11bn budget-day package. >>READ MORE. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe (right) and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath arriving at Government Buildings, Dublin, to unveil the Government's Budget for 2023. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Paul Hosford: Election budget? Coalition makes hay as the kites fly: Between a €4bn package for one-off measures and €7bn in tax changes and new spending, Ireland will aim to spend a total of €90bn in 2023. >>READ MORE.

Niamh Griffin: Health budget focused on shortfalls in care for women: Funding for menopause treatment, IVF, and contraception was included in the health budget yesterday, which had a significant focus on shortfalls in women’s health. >>READ MORE.

Zelenskyy: No talks with Putin if Ukrainian land is annexed: Ukraine’s president has warned that Russia’s “sham referendums” and attempts to annex Ukrainian territory rule out any talks with Moscow as long as Vladimir Putin remains president. >>READ MORE.

Fallen utility poles and fallen branches line a street after Hurricane Ian hit Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid: Hurricane Ian has knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms after slamming into the island’s western tip as a major hurricane. >>READ MORE.

Pilot project will see some patients treated at Mallow General rather than A&E: Patients in the North Cork region are the first to benefit from a pilot project testing whether ambulance patients could be treated in Mallow General Hospital instead of an emergency department. >>READ MORE.

Drunk Corkman walking in front of traffic told gardaí to f*** off: A drunken young man walking out on the road in Douglas, Cork, in front of traffic could have ended up dead but for the arrival of gardaí. >>READ MORE.

Wage increases are 'unsustainable' for salon owners as they battle soaring costs: Hair salon owner Wayne Lloyd said continuous wage increases are “unsustainable”, especially while trying to manage bills that are at unprecedented highs. >>READ MORE.

GOING BACK: Davy Fitzgerald is pictured at the launch of Londis’ sponsorship of Ireland’s Fittest Family. Londis will sponsor RTÉ's hit TV show for a fourth year in a row, which returns to our screens on Sunday 2nd October for a tenth season.

Davy Fitzgerald: Never go back? A load of bullshit: If Davy Fitzgerald was looking for contraries to the rule that one should never go back, he wouldn’t have had to search too far for Liam Sheedy and Jack O’Connor. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Here's what your skin needs to survive autumn (hint: exfoliating acid is on the list!): Extreme weather conditions, central heating and often a lack of vitamin D can cause your skin health to be compromised... >>READ MORE.

Cian Ducrot: Cork's rising star is ready to take the next step: Cian Ducrot has already cracked the Top 30 in the UK, and a series of sold-out gigs suggest he's not done yet. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Today will be a cool but brighter day with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Moderate northwest winds will be blustery at times in the vicinity of showers, so it will feel quite chilly for the time of year with highest temperatures of just 11C to 14C degrees generally. T he showers will become more isolated through the late afternoon and mostly die out away from western coasts by evening.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.