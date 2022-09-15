Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, September 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Pictured is Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe speaking to media in the Department of Finance. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

'Special' 9% hospitality Vat rate to be hiked in budget: The Government has been told by principals that it must substantially increase the capitation grant paid to schools to cover the spiralling cost of electricity and gas. >>READ MORE.

Principals demand spike in capitation grants to keep schools warm this winter: The Government has been told by principals that it must substantially increase the capitation grant paid to schools to cover the spiralling cost of electricity and gas. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: The most unlikely buildings have potential to create an artistic boom: "If the only people who can afford to be artists are those with the independent financial resources or family money, then our notions of art become narrower," writes Michael Moynihan. >>READ MORE.

Ireland failed to apply for European funding to secure energy continuity: Ireland is one of just two nations that have failed to apply for a key European Commission funding initiative aimed at ensuring continuity of energy supply in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine war. >>READ MORE.

'Remorseful' woman avoids jail for racial abuse of taxi driver in Cork: A taxi driver was racially abused as a “Paki” and a “black bastard” by a drunken woman who had an issue with the fare being charged. >>READ MORE.

Buyer for Cork's iconic former Roches and Debenhams premises expected in coming months: Strong, across-the-board developer and investor/developer interest is being shown in Cork City’s former Debenhams premises on St Patrick’s Street which is on the market for €20m. >>READ MORE.

Munster Head Coach Graham Rowntree. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Munster season preview: A new, exciting era begins but the same questions remain: Just days before the big kick-off to the 2022-23 campaign, we ask some key questions to establish just exactly where Munster are at. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Side hustling — making extra money and what you need to consider: Earning extra money is great, but what are the implications with taxes and Revenue? >>READ MORE.

Róise & Frank: Irish tale of befriended mutt will melt your heart: When it came to her latest movie role, Irish actress Bríd Ní Neachtain opted to work with both animals and children. The result is another Irish-language joy, following on the growing international success of An Cailín Ciúin. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Shandon rowing club quad on the River Lee as the sun sets over Cork city . Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Today will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals. However, a few isolated light showers are possible in northern areas. Highest temperatures today will range between 14 to 17 degrees inmoderate north to northwest breezes.

