What happens next? Day by day after the Queen’s death: Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died and her son King Charles III is the new monarch. Here is the day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time. >>READ MORE.

Mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles to be formally proclaimed King at historic Accession Council: Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.>>READ MORE.

Funeral to be held for three siblings killed in violent attack in own home: The funeral will be held later today for three siblings who were killed in a violent attack at their home in Tallaght, Dublin. >>READ MORE.

Vat rate of 13.5% could have 'very detrimental impact' on cost of doing business: A leading hospitality group has slashed its kilowatt-hour consumption per room sold by over 30% since 2018 and says it is taking steps to carefully manage its way through the current energy crisis. >>READ MORE.

From patient to prisoner, one cruel regime replaced by another: The case of Cork woman Kay Barrett is a stark example of how prisons have become a dumping ground for dealing with some mental health problems. >>READ MORE.

'It's a massive issue': Tipp locals vent frustration with water problems: In keeping with an old local tradition, when the water levels went so low in recent weeks that a rock in the middle of the River Suir surfaced, a fire was lit on the stone in a bid to entice the rain. >>READ MORE.

Summer 2022 hottest ever recorded in Europe: Both August and the summer overall were the hottest ever on record in Europe "by a substantial margin", according to newly published data. >>READ MORE.

Selling Sunset? Stetsons off to €695k East Cork one-off: This Garth Brooks mega-gigs weekend kickoff, we find a new-build within a line-dance of Cork's Old Thatch - and, no, that's not a reference to a Country & Western singer's toupee. >>READ MORE.

THE RYAN LINE: Cork's Pat Ryan celebrates at the final whistle of the 2020 U20 final. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Criticism won't worry new Cork boss Pat Ryan but personal attacks on players beyond the pale: Few Cork senior hurling manager Pat Ryan has urged supporters and media commentators to judge the team on their effort next season. >>READ MORE.

Diary of an Irish Teacher: 'I worked as a supervision teacher for €6.36 an hour': If Norma Foley is God, she is one who wishes schools could function without teachers. >>READ MORE.

Tom Dunne: An honour to sing the songs Phil Lynott wrote for his daughters: Sarah and Cathleen came to a recent concert where I got to perform two of Philo's great tunes. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A mix of bright spells and scattered showers today. Fairly warm and humid with the highest temperatures of 18C to 22C in moderate north or northwest breezes.

