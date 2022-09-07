Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, September 7

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Thousands of public buildings are energy inefficient: Thousands of publicly owned buildings are scoring as low as ‘F’ and ‘G’ for energy efficiency or have not received an energy rating at all. >>READ MORE.

Cabinet to discuss 'volatile' corporation taxes: The Government will examine a Department of Finance report on Ireland's "volatile" corporation taxes on Wednesday. >>READ MORE.

Enoch Burke being brought into the Four Courts by gardaí on Monday accompanied by his father, Sean Burke. Picture: Collins Courts

Mick Clifford: The world tires of keeping up with the Burkes: Enoch Burke is entitled to believe what he wants, but his analysis is wholly defective. Judge Quinn jailed him for contempt of court and he was sent to Mountjoy Prison simply because he believes his beliefs bestowed on him the right to harass the school principal to the extent that intervention was required.>>READ MORE.

Children in Ireland tell UN of frustration with country's 'dire' health services: Children in Ireland have told the United Nations they are frustrated and disappointed with the country's "dire" health services, particularly in the area of mental health. >>READ MORE.

Cork man facing driving charges missed court after falling asleep on bus from Fermoy: A 52-year-old motorist facing sentencing in court fell asleep twice on the day that his case was to proceed — including once in the courtroom. >>READ MORE.

Bank of Ireland's new venture capital fund seeks Cork tech start-ups: A new Bank of Ireland-backed venture capital fund will make Cork its first stop as it looks for Irish technology businesses in which to invest. >>READ MORE.

PROGRESSING: Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw with her players after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland at National Training Centre in Senec, Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Pauw: Maturing Ireland dealt well with 'nasty' Slovakia: Tackling and passing assignments against a “nasty team” like Slovakia is Vera Pauw’s evidence of a maturing Ireland team she’s presiding over. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Greatest Records: The Dolphin’s Way by Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin: B-Side The Leeside: The latest in our series looks back to The Dolphin’s Way, the genre-bursting album from 1987. >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: These are my must haves for your autumn skincare kit: Start the new season with the smartest new skincare launches. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Showers will be widespread across the country today and many will be heavy with localised thundery downpours possibly leading to spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 20C in moderate easterly winds.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.