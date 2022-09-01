Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, September 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.
Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 07:30
Eimer McAuley

Campaigners furious at guide 'rewriting the facts' on Cervical Check scandal: The HSE’s National Screening Service has been accused by campaigners of “rewriting the facts” of the Cervical Check scandal.>>READ MORE. 

INMO warns of a 'bleak winter ahead' as 10,000 patients spent time on trolleys during August: Almost 10,000 patients spent time on a trolley during August in a shocking new monthly record, as pressures on hospitals continue to increase. >>READ MORE. 

'The system is broken,' says Cork couple fighting for disabled daughter: A couple whose beloved baby girl was “robbed of her future” after undergoing what was supposed to be life-saving surgery have vowed to never give up hope of giving her a better life. >>READ MORE. 

Elaine Loughlin: Hard work and humility have brought Dara Calleary back in from the cold: Dara Calleary’s political comeback is a lesson in how a bit of humility and some hard work can bring anyone in from the cold. >>READ MORE. 

Taxi fares to increase by 12% from today: Taxi fares will rise by 12% from today but customers must be given the option of paying by card.>>READ MORE. 

Daisy, Cillian and Wouter among Met Éireann's storm names for coming winter: Met Éireann has announced the new list of names for storms which may hit the country during the 2022-23 season.>>READ MORE. 

North Face brings new blood to Cork's battered Patrick's Street: High-end footwear store Dune and The North Face amongst the new arrivals to the street.>>READ MORE. 

Eimear Ryan: The rise of AFLW means a crisis is looming for the LGFA: One sport expects players to be entirely self-funded, while the other pays their bills.

>>READ MORE. 

Blackbird review: Michael Flatley is found wanting in clichéd and wildly improbable spy thriller: Blackbird will leave you rather more shaken than stirred.>>READ MORE. 

Arcade Fire, Portishead, Outkast: Magic moments from Electric Picnic through the years: Eight regulars at Electric Picnic select their highlights through the years. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER 

Any mist or fog will quickly clear this morning to leave a mostly dry and sunny day, however patchy cloud will bubble up through the middle of the day and may bring a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 C in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.

