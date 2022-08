Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh: Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a “tragic drowning incident” after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, Co Derry. >>READ MORE

Gardaí probe 'hate motive' for abuse at Clonmel Pride Festiva : Garda said they are aware of a video circulated online showing a man disrupting a Pride parade in the Co Tipperary town, and are gathering evidence. >>READ MORE

Consultants hear it could take 15 years to clear current waiting lists: It could take 15 years to clear the current hospital waiting lists unless funding is urgently provided to help patients, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association has said. >>READ MORE

Energy watchdog and Eamon Ryan to be grilled over blackout fears: Oireachtas committee will question the minister and the CRU at urgent meeting prompted by concerns over energy security >>READ MORE

Nearly 500,000 people crowd into camps after losing homes in Pakistan floods: Nearly half a million people have crowded into camps after losing their homes in widespread flooding in Pakistan. >>READ MORE

People wade through a flooded area of Sohbatpur, a district of Pakistan. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan expects 'six-figure' cash boost from Springboks in Páirc: The rugby world champions' visit to the home of Cork GAA, which was given the go ahead by Central Council on Saturday, is expected to bring in around €200,000 >>READ MORE

Women who choose home births are not 'playing God: A prolapsed umbilical cord meant I had to have a C-section. It was logged as a 'failed labour' >>READ MORE

Cork Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson ties the knot with girlfriend in Kerry: Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson has tied the knot to his long-term girlfriend in a small intimate ceremony in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry. >>READ MORE

Colman Noctor: What about the Leaving Cert students who fall short? If your child fails to get the points they had hoped to achieve, parental support is vital >>READ MORE

Today will be dry and bright with sunny spells. Isolated showers are possible in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, coolest along the eastern coast with a light to moderate easterly airflow.

