Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the 10 stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Robert Troy 'embarrassed' that he 'misinterpreted' the rules: Minister of state for trade regulation, Robert Troy, has apologised a second time for not declaring property interests to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo), and said he is “embarrassed” he had "misinterpreted" the rules. >>READ MORE.

Rachel Duffy from Westmeath has been crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Rachel Duffy from Westmeath crowned the Rose of Tralee 2022: Rachel Duffy from Westmeath has been named the Rose of Tralee 2022 as Limerick native and the longest reigning Rose Sinéad Flanagan handed over her crown on Tuesday night. >>READ MORE.

Is Jack Chambers the man to whip Fianna Fáil into line as leader?: Government chief whip Jack Chambers is adamant that Micheál Martin should lead Fianna Fáil into the next election, but could he be the person who prevents this from happening? >>READ MORE.

A soldier helps an elderly man escape shelling in Irpin on March 6. Ten Russian shells are fired for every one Ukrainian artillery shot. Picture: Diego Herrera/Europa Press via Getty Images

Polina Bashkina: Six months in, Ukrainians count the toll of war: The empire is only alive while it expands, and Vladimir Putin has no intention of stopping. >>READ MORE.

Long Covid clinic faces closure due to lack of State funding: A long Covid clinic at the Mater hospital may have to close next month unless State funding is secured, the infectious diseases consultant leading the clinic has said. >>READ MORE.

‘People power’ challenges Ennis data centre: Opponents of a data centre planned for Ennis, Co Clare, say they will mount a "sophisticated and multi-faceted legal strategy" in an effort to stop its construction. >>READ MORE.

Vienna-style housing plan is needed - Cork Chamber: A Vienna-style urban housing investment fund should be set up in Ireland to help tackle the housing crisis, Cork Chamber has said in its pre-budget submission. >>READ MORE.

POC FADA: Patrick Horgan of Cork takes a free. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Christy O'Connor: Modern teams are more hung up on precision and percentages than distance: Speed now is in the player’s mind and wrists as much as in how hard they strike the ball. >>READ MORE.

The Skin Nerd: How to be ‘water-responsible’ when it comes to skincare and four top tips: Climate change has made the issue of water scarcity crystal clear and the beauty industry isn't immune. >>READ MORE.

Breanndán Ó Beaglaíoch's battle to build a house on his own land: 'Civil servants have no feelings towards what I love: music, art, the Irish language — I come from that era where you were totally attached to a place. As an artist, I need to feel that I’m at home'. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Cloud and patchy drizzle will continue to clear eastwards this morning to leave a bright day with long sunny spells, however, a few showers will spread eastwards across the country during the day.

Maximum temperatures range from 17C to 20C in a freshening southwest breeze, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.