Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

The Commission for the Regulation of Utilities says the network requires €478m to secure supply in 2023 and tariff changes are intended to cover €100m of that.

Households face €26 electricity bill hike to keep lights on this winter: Households are to be told they must pay an extra €26 on average on their annual electricity bills to ensure the lights are kept on this winter. >>READ MORE.

Man, 44, charged with murder of Clare pensioner in London: Metropolitan Police in London have charged a 44-year old man with the murder of Thomas O'Halloran, a Clare man living in London who was fatally stabbed earlier this week. >>READ MORE.

Educational snobbery is causing our skills shortages: A total of 83,803 individuals have applied for a CAO college place for the coming year, a figure very close to the all-time record number of 84,526 CAO applications last year. Most are now anxiously awaiting the first round of CAO offers. >>READ MORE.

'Risk of major volcanic damage is far greater than the low chance of an asteroid hit': Climate change "whiplash" from huge volcanic eruptions would exacerbate extreme weather patterns, one of Ireland's foremost experts has said — as Cambridge researchers warn the world is "woefully underprepared" for such events. >>READ MORE.

Tax on life's celebrations: Drinks industry hits out at excise on wine and champagne: A new drinks industry report has highlighted Ireland's continued fondness for wine, despite consumers here spending more on excise than in any other EU country. >>READ MORE.

Life's a beach at Ballybranagan House, a €720k East Cork vintage jewel: Traditional farmhouses like this one are fast disappearing from the Irish landscape >>READ MORE.

Emma Byrne: 'Women footballers need education whereas men don’t': She’s etched in history as the change-agent for the Irish women’s game but Emma Byrne isn’t finished with striving for better. >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: The new feen has a nice bit of road frontage and a dead old doll: C’mere, what’s the story with fancying your old doll’s mam? >>READ MORE.

House Of The Dragon: Can the new show rekindle our love for Game of Thrones?: The much-anticipated House Of The Dragon delves into the story of House Targaryen, and is set 200 years before the adventures of Jon Snow and his cohorts. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A Generic photo of a woman walking in cold, rainy weather. See PA Feature HEALTH Qurstions. PA Photo/Generic

Today will be a day of sunny spells and scattered showers with early mist patches soon clearing. Showers will be most frequent in the north and west with the odd heavy one possible.

Highest temperatures generally 17 to 20 degrees

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.