Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, August 15

Budget hope of 30% tax bracket fades: Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has played down chances of a new 30% tax bracket being in place by next month's budget. >>READ MORE.

Taskforce is needed to tackle chronic public patient wait times, say advocates: Patient advocates have called for a taskforce to tackle chronic public patient wait times as figures show thousands of people are waiting up to two years to see a consultant and have surgery.>>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: We thought we’d consigned it to history but beware — polio is back: We have all but forgotten how polio devastated lives in the 1950s and must heed warnings from New York, London, and the HSE. >>READ MORE.

Paul Murphy says he has no regrets over Jobstown protest: The People Before Profit TD tells Irish Examiner podcast that he and others put shape on the controversial protest in 2014. >>READ MORE.

Campaigners welcome backing for expanded children’s services at Cork hospital: Healthcare workers and campaigners have welcomed a local authority’s approval of an application to expand paediatric services at Cork University Hospital. >>READ MORE.

Jim Power: It's time the left accepts that demonising high earners will kill the goose that lays the golden egg: The top 20% of income earners pay 77% of income tax and USC collected while the bottom 75% of income earners, contribute just 18%. >>READ MORE.

Talking Points: United misery, Everton early-season form and the Battle at the Bridge - The Sequel: Johnny Nicholson takes us through the talking points from a Premier League weekend full of drama >>READ MORE.

Suzanne Harrington: My dad just died. He taught me about unconditional love, kindness, and acceptance: A staunch pro-lifer, my dad and I were diametrically opposed on so many things but the love never wavered. >>READ MORE.

Ursula Jacob: I would jump at the chance to do Dancing with the Stars: The RTÉ pundit says her recent wedding to long-time love Brendan Cruise was the best day of her life >>READ MORE.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect Munster, becoming intense through the afternoon with the continued risk of flooding.

Highest temperatures will return closer to average, ranging from 18 and 23 degrees. Light to moderate northerly winds will increase fresh to strong along coasts.

