Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 10

Calls for action on vacant housing with just 716 homes for rent across the whole country: The number of homes available to rent across the country has plunged to a record low of just 716, causing the highest monthly rent increases in more than 15 years. >>READ MORE.

Just over one-third of fast-track housing developments built: Just over one-third of housing developments approved since the Government's controversial fast-track scheme was introduced in 2017 have broken ground. >>READ MORE.

Rental wreck: The accommodation crisis in Munster's towns: Clonmel and Ballincollig have big employers and young populations working for them. But another thing they have in common, is nowhere for those workers to live. >>READ MORE.

Middle-income earners could save €1,000 a year under new 30% tax bracket: Middle-income earners could save about €1,000 a year should the Government introduce a new 30% tax rate in the budget. >>READ MORE.

Scam victims conned into paying an average of €1,700 to fraudsters: Victims of text messaging or 'smishing' scams were deceived into paying an average of €1,700 to fraudsters during the first half of this year, according to new research. >>READ MORE.

Ulster Bank warns its 75,000 credit card customers about €30 duty tax: Ulster Bank stepped up its warnings to customers about its closure plans and for the first time set a date to close down its credit card operations. >>READ MORE.

WELCOME: National Vice President of the ISRS Sean Slattery welcomes new rules and also the speed of their approval. Pic: Stephen McCarthy

FAI to impose heavy sanctions to prevent abuse of match officials: Sweeping anti-violence and abuse penalties, which carry up to three year suspensions – and possibly longer - have been introduced across Irish football. >>READ MORE.

Bad Sisters: Sharon Horgan on her new comedy series about siblings' dark deeds: Bad Sisters features an impressive Irish cast, including Cork actress Sarah Greene, writes Danielle de Wolfe >>READ MORE.

Podcast Corner: Book Exploder and three other shows to check out this week: Selections include an Aussie true-crime tale and stories from the immigrant experience in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Dry, warm and sunny with the highest temperatures of 24C to 26C in some spots in Munster and Leinster.

Winds light variable or calm with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon. A moderate southwest wind will keep it cooler on the coast of Connacht and the west coast of Ulster.

