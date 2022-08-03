Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

€200m underspend in housing blamed on inflation and supply shortages: Targets for house building have been missed every year since 2020 but this year's shortfall is being blamed on new factors. >>READ MORE.

CEO Dearbhla O'Brien to depart greyhound racing body after just eight months: Ms O'Brien had replaced Gerard Dollard as head of the organisation, who left in September 2021 after four years at the helm. >>READ MORE.

An Cailín Ciúin announced as Ireland's entry for Best International Feature at Oscars: It’s already been a critical and commercial success - now Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) could be heading all the way to the Oscars. >>READ MORE.

Fewer than 1,000 people apply for special Covid redundancy payment: Some €455,500 has been paid in the first two months of the scheme which provides workers with financial support from the State. >>READ MORE.

Rebekah Vardy: I am probably suffering with PTSD after Wagatha Christie: The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”. >>READ MORE.

Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests: US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. >>READ MORE.

Pat Ryan’s Cork hurling management team revealed: There was also positive news on the commercial front with Co-op Superstores signing up for another three years as sponsors of the hurling championships at an enhanced rate. >>READ MORE.

Coppers The Musical: 'It’s like a GAA disco writ large in Dublin': Paul Howard is bringing his musical about the famous nightclub on tour to Cork and other centres. >>READ MORE.

Take Cover: Lightweight jackets are a must for Irish summers: The reality of an Irish summer is chilly evenings that call for some form of outerwear. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A good deal of dry weather to start this morning in Munster with sunny spells and a few light showers. Showers will turn more frequent in the afternoon with the chance that some will turn heavy in the north of the province. The showers will become more isolated later this evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

A mix of scattered showers & sunny spells today🌦️⛅️



Some heavy showers will develop in the afternoon & evening⛈️



It will become drier across the south & west later in the day as showers become isolated🌤️



Highs of 16 to 20 degrees🌡️

