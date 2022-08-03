Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, August 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Targets for house building have been missed every year since 2020 but this year's shortfall is being blamed on new factors.
Ms O'Brien had replaced Gerard Dollard as head of the organisation, who left in September 2021 after four years at the helm.
It’s already been a critical and commercial success - now Irish-language drama An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl) could be heading all the way to the Oscars.
Some €455,500 has been paid in the first two months of the scheme which provides workers with financial support from the State.
The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”.
US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.
There was also positive news on the commercial front with Co-op Superstores signing up for another three years as sponsors of the hurling championships at an enhanced rate.
Paul Howard is bringing his musical about the famous nightclub on tour to Cork and other centres.
The reality of an Irish summer is chilly evenings that call for some form of outerwear.
A good deal of dry weather to start this morning in Munster with sunny spells and a few light showers. Showers will turn more frequent in the afternoon with the chance that some will turn heavy in the north of the province. The showers will become more isolated later this evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.
