Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, July 27

The case of the girl is among the latest batch of cases highlighted by the Child Law Project, which reports on family law cases, often involving neglect and abuse. File Picture





Ukrainian teenager with special needs trafficked to Ireland: A teenage girl from Ukraine was taken into emergency care amid fears she had been trafficked here and that she had been groomed in her home country. >>READ MORE.

Sinn Féin's refusal to give emissions target 'maddening': The refusal of Sinn Féin and others to state where they stand on reducing greenhouse gases is "sadly inevitable, but maddening", a leading climate expert has said. >>READ MORE.

Clodagh Finn: Is Barbie now a feminist icon?: Mattel has launched a doll celebrating the life of renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall — it's a positive step, so let's not put Barbie back in her box. >>READ MORE.

Call to end privileges enjoyed by TDs and senators who become lobbyists: Former TDs and senators who become lobbyists should not enjoy special privileges such as permission to enter the Oireachtas without an invitation, a new report has recommended. >>READ MORE.

Cork man found with knuckleduster told gardaí it was for his own protection: A knuckle-duster was found during the search of a man’s car in Cork and the motorist told gardaí he had it for his own protection. >>READ MORE.

The survey revealed the post-pandemic ‘great resignation’ theme is occurring within the Irish labour force.

One in four millennials have left their roles this year due to burnout: One in four millennials have left their company so far this year due to burnout, according to a Deloitte Ireland survey released on Wednesday. >>READ MORE.

Donal O’Rourke joins Pat Ryan’s Rebel coaching ticket: Manager Pat Ryan has yet to unveil his backroom team, but it is expected that Donal O’Rourke will be among the new faces on the Cork sideline in 2023. >>READ MORE.

Dan Joe Kelleher and the incredible TV station he set up in 1980s' Co Cork: Ahead of his time when he broadcast footage of local characters and events, the North Cork farmer is in the process of committing his VHS tapes to the internet for an invaluable record of the era. >>READ MORE.

Loud and proud: Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this Cork pride: Be loud and be proud in feel-good pops of colour where summer’s juiciest hues shine through. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A lifeguard keeps watch on swimmers who braved the poor weather at for a swim Garrettstown, Co. Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Today will be a mostly bright or sunny, after early mist and fog patches clear, but cloud will gradually increase from the southwest bringing isolated light showers.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees are expected, in a light southeasterly or variable breeze.

