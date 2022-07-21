Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, July 21

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions jump by 5%, EPA warns: Ireland’s greenhouse gases have jumped by almost 5%, driven by increased use of coal and oil for electricity generation, as well as agriculture and transport, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned. >>READ MORE.

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break: Natural gas has started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said. >>READ MORE.

Government’s Electoral Reform Bill 'incompatible' with EU directives on online advertising: The European Commission has found that parts of the Government’s Electoral Reform Bill rammed through the Oireachtas last week, are incompatible with European law directives on online advertising. >>READ MORE.

40 years later: Ultimate satisfaction for Rolling Stones fans at Slane Castle in 1982: Richard Fitzpatrick hears first-hand accounts of The Rolling Stones’ groundbreaking open air Slane Castle gig 40 years ago. >>READ MORE.

Cork council to turn green areas into parking bays as neighbours battle for parking spaces: A Cork local authority is resorting to reclaiming green areas in council estates to create more parking spaces, and avert rows between former friendly neighbours. >>READ MORE.

Used car prices now 63.7% higher than pre-Covid levels: Used car prices are now 63.7% higher than they were just before the onset of Covid-19. >>READ MORE.

Calls grow for Irish mortgage banks to forgo passing on ECB rate hikes: Irish banks have the means to forgo passing on mortgage costs even as the European Central Bank prepares to hike interest rates because their profits are set to lift off when rivals quit the market, experts have said. >>READ MORE.

Speculation mounting on Brian Cody’s future as Kilkenny boss: There is growing speculation in high-ranking Kilkenny hurling circles about the future of Brian Cody as senior hurling manager. >>READ MORE.

Cork Pride: From Nadine Coyle to The Cheeky Girls — here are some of 2022's best events: Cork Pride is back and this year, there is no shortage of events and performances across the star-studded week. >>READ MORE.

Consumer Corner: Cost-cutting back-to-school tips: There are financial supports available for those who are struggling with associated back-to-school expenses. >>READ MORE.

Mostly dry this morning, with a few light showers in the north and west. Quite cloudy too, with limited sunny spells but later in the afternoon a few showers will move into the southwest. Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C in mostly light northerly or variable breezes.

