Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, July 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
A rather cloudy start to the day with some patches of light rain or drizzle.
It will brighten up for the afternoon and evening though, with widespread sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures generally of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast.
It will be cooler however across western and northern coasts due to a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.