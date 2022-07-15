Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, July 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Photo shows entrance to Gormanston Defense Forces Military Camp. Photo: RollingNews.ie

Gormanston camp to begin housing refugees from Monday: The Government will begin to use Gormanston Camp after the State's accommodation hit capacity this week.

Ireland's record temperature of 33.3C could be broken, says Met Éireann: Met Éireann believes Ireland could see a new record-high temperature next week — and with at least one rare tropical night thrown in.

Cormac O'Keeffe: The struggle between ambition and reality in the defence of the nation: Security Correspondent Cormac O'Keeffe looks through the Government's action plan to overhaul the Defence Forces against what an expert commission recommended.

'It is fortunate that someone was not killed': Cork man jailed and banned from driving for 15 years: A Dunmanway man was banned from driving for 15 years and sentenced to a year in jail for a dangerous driving escapade where it was only by good fortune that nobody was killed.

A shot of beer or two teaspoons of wine: how much alcohol is safe to drink? Drinking more than a small shot glass of beer a day could pose risks to health for men under the age of 40, a study suggests.

Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73: Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday.

Ronan O'Gara: The key tour takeaway? All Black mystique is now a thing of the past for Irish rugby: "One of the cornerstones of All Black rugby heritage is the ability to score from anywhere or off anything. I don't see it now."

Ask Audrey: '99s are for Norries and everyone knows it': "How do you convince a posh wan to houseswap for a three-bed semi in North Cork? Asking for a friend."

Mo Laethanta Saoire: vital life lessons from Ballybunion's surf, amusements and Bunyan's shop: Cork author, Tadhg Coakley, recalls the logistics of getting eight children on holiday to Ballybunion — and the joy of the beach, the bumpers and trips with family.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A rather cloudy start to the day with some patches of light rain or drizzle.

It will brighten up for the afternoon and evening though, with widespread sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures generally of 18 to 24 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast.

It will be cooler however across western and northern coasts due to a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.