Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, July 14

Refugees from Ukraine outside the Citywest Hotel where they are being temporarily accommodated. Picture: Moya Nolan

Tents to be erected in Citywest campus as capacity runs out for asylum seekers: Tents will be erected on the grounds of Citywest campus in Dublin as the country has run out of State-provided accommodation for asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees. >>READ MORE.

Credit unions launch loan service for medical treatment abroad: Credit unions have begun providing a streamlined loan service for people to have medical operations abroad in a new approach to bypass long waiting lists in Ireland. >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan: Cork is gone to pot with people openly smoking dope on our streets: You shouldn't have to shepherd kids away from merry cannabis smokes in the middle of town — children are as entitled to the freedom of the city as everybody else without experiencing a contact high. >>READ MORE.

(Left to right) Samira Naderi, Mohammad Naderi and their son Zahed in Cork. They now fear they will be homeless within weeks. Picture: Denis Minihane

Family who fled Taliban to live in Cork on the verge of homelessness: An Afghan family who fled to Ireland with the help of friends to escape the Taliban, now fear they will be homeless within weeks. >>READ MORE.

Warrant issued as accused in paramedic assault fails to turn up in court: A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man convicted of assaulting an ambulance paramedic who went to his assistance when he was lying on the side of St Patrick’s Quay in Cork. >>READ MORE.

Ireland 'may need price controls' if Russia turns off European gas supply: The Government will have to put on the table all sorts of contingencies, including setting price caps on energy suppliers, to safeguard Irish energy supplies, a leading economics professor has said. >>READ MORE.

Ireland’s Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki with All Blacks Richie Mo'unga. Picture: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Bundee Aki set to be the only change to Ireland side for third Test: Bundee Aki’s promotion from replacement to starting centre looked likely to be the only change to Ireland’s line-up for Saturday’s series-deciding third Test against New Zealand. >>READ MORE.

Buyer's remorse: The true cost of returning clothes and the penalties for repeat offenders: 9% of online shoppers have admitted to buying an outfit just to take a picture for social media and then returning it. >>READ MORE.

All in the gutter: 10 graphic novels with star quality: Comics, graphic novels, illustrated stories, cartooning — whatever your preferred term, here are 10 that tackle issues ranging from nuclear war to gangsters and father-son relationships. >>READ MORE.

Most areas will be dry with sunny spells this morning with cloudier conditions expected for the afternoon and evening and a few showers will occur.

Highest temperatures of 16C to 23C, the warmest near the south coast where the best of the sunshine will be, in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

