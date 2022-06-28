Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, June 28

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Onlookers stand near the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Three in custody after 46 bodies found in southern Texas lorry trailer: Three people were in custody after 46 bodies were found in a lorry trailer containing suspected migrants on the outskirts of San Antonio. >>READ MORE.

Maximum sentence for assault to be doubled: The maximum sentence for assault is to be doubled as part of measures contained in a zero-tolerance strategy to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence. >>READ MORE.

Paul Hosford - Ireland doesn’t need or want toxic culture war ‘debate’ on trans people: On the eve of Dublin’s Pride, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was unequivocal: Trans rights, as the saying goes, are human rights >>READ MORE.

'Rathkeale Rovers' gang a 'threat to global environmental security': Environmental crime networks such as the notorious Irish Rathkeale Rovers pose a “key threat” to global security, according to the EU police co-operation agency. >>READ MORE.

Liam Finn, Nick Seymour and Neil Finn of Crowded House playing at the Marquee last night. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Review - Crowded House provide spiritual uplift to Live at the Marquee: Fresh from Glastonbury, this stomping, humming, all-embracing joy fest is exactly the spiritual uplift this Marquee crowd needed to inspire thoughts of better times ahead. >>READ MORE.

Mortgage switching volumes more than double: Mortgage switching activity has risen sharply in recent months, according to new figures from the banking industry. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan - This tour could not be better timed for Andy Farrell: With about 14 tests Farrell has been offered the ultimate proving ground in assessing the skill set, character and make up of his potential World Cup squad >>READ MORE.

Grab it and change it - Ten punk, ska and reggae albums that everyone should listen to: Seán McDonnell, music aficionado and lead singer for Cork band Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers, recommends 10 albums that have fed into the band's sound. >>READ MORE.

20 family staycations for all tastes and budgets: Looking to holiday at home with the kids in tow? Here are 20 destinations around Ireland that guarantee a great time will be had by all >>READ MORE.

Overnight heavy rain quickly clearing to give a day of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, with a slight risk that some of the showers may turn thundery.

Breezy in fresh southerly winds, veering southwesterly later and strong for a time near coasts. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

