President Michael D Higgins with Jigginstown Manor resident John Akano and Aubrey McCarthy, Chair of Tiglin, as he officially opened Jigginstown Manor, a Tiglin facility for vulnerable young adults in Naas, Co. Kildare. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

President Higgins 'overstepped the mark' with housing disaster comments: A constitutional law expert has said that President Michael D Higgins “overstepped the mark” in describing Ireland’s housing situation as a “disaster” and the country’s “great, great, great failure”. >>READ MORE.

Five-fold increase in arrests under special 'gangland' law: Use of special ‘gangland’ arrest powers has jumped five-fold over the last three years, with gardaí using them to target international money-laundering networks as well as Irish crime gangs. >>READ MORE.

Fianna Fáil accused of an 'old-fashioned stroke' with super draw law: The Government has been accused of trying to pull an "old fashioned Fianna Fáil stroke" by introducing a last-minute amendment to allow for political party super draws. >>READ MORE.

‘I could not be part of this crime’: the Russians fighting for Ukraine: ‘I knew I wanted to go and defend Ukraine,’ says a former top official at Russia’s Gazprombank. He is not the only one standing against his own country’s warmongering. >>READ MORE.

Drunk Cork man stood outside family home shouting 'f***ing scumbags': A 32-year-old man got drunk and shouted abuse from the street at members of his own family in their home. >>READ MORE.

More than 400 Ukrainian schoolchildren to take part in new GAA initiative: Twenty-six schools, which between them have enrolled almost 400 Ukrainian children, are taking part in a GAA initiative aimed at supporting their new students to take up our national game. >>READ MORE.

'People are driving past three airports to take flights from Dublin. It must be addressed': The new chair of Shannon Group Conal Henry said Ireland has a very imbalanced aviation sector and this is something that must be addressed. >>READ MORE.

Head coach Andy Farrell and forwards coach Paul O'Connell. Picture: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Farrell urges charges to embrace challenge of the 'hardest tour' in rugby: Andy Farrell revealed the 40 players he will take on tour to New Zealand and urged them to meet the challenge of the “hardest tour” in world rugby head on in order for Ireland to reap any reward from the experience. >>READ MORE.

Father Figure: The perfect items for Father's Day gifting: The usual socks and boxer shorts don’t really cut it anymore for Father's Day . >>READ MORE.

Sharon Van Etten: 'I don't know a lot of women on the road that have kids': In advance of her gigs in Cork and Dublin, the American star talks motherhood and the joys of touring again >>READ MORE.

