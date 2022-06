Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

NI protocol bill ‘a new low point’ for Britain, says Taoiseach: The UK has reached "a new low point" in publishing a bill which allows it to ignore major parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, the Taoiseach has said >>READ MORE.

Minister's objection jeopardizes Kildare Village-style centre in Cork: Plans for a €800m retail centre in Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, have been put in jeopardy again, along with zoning for industry and housing in other towns across the county >>READ MORE.

Q&A - What is happening with the Northern Ireland Protocol?: The new legislation tabled by British foreign secretary Liz Truss enables the government to bring forward four key factors overriding the international treaty >>READ MORE.

Charlie Bird - Loud and Clear review: Powerful portrait of a beloved broadcaster: RTÉ's documentary on Charlie Bird combined poignant moments with a tribute to one of the most recognisable voices of our age >>READ MORE.

Cost of fuel leading to surge in drive-offs at filling stations: The surge in petrol and diesel prices has led to a spike in motorists driving off without paying for their fuel, retailers have said.>>READ MORE.

Shares in big Irish companies join in sell-off as UK recession fears mount: Irish shares joined in a global stock market sell-off, as investors feared being caught between the fight mounted by central banks to fight inflation and the costs to major companies entailed by higher borrowing costs >>READ MORE.

Gary Brennan - Clare are cutting down on mistakes but the air is thin from here on: This was a significant win for this Clare team, and not just for the obvious benefit of getting to the last eight. >>READ MORE.

Dear Dad - Aoibhín Garrihy, Sharon Shannon and more write letters to their fathers: Ahead of Father’s Day on June 19, four household names pay homage to the men that shaped them >>READ MORE.

Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas - Jeremy Irons and Laurie Anderson feature in an eclectic mix: The Co Carlow event offered all sorts of interesting discussions, readings, and musical interludes >>READ MORE.

Today will be largely dry with occasional bright or sunny spells.

Any light showers will be isolated with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C in light south to southwest breeze.

