Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, June 9

Irish households to pay more as ECB plans to raise mortgage rates: A momentous gathering of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday will start the countdown for rate hikes that will likely add €80 a month to the mortgage repayments for up to 740,000 Irish households >>READ MORE.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris at a parade of new recruits at the Garda Training College in Templemore last month. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

Garda HQ wants powers to run undercover garda corruption probes: Garda HQ is calling for legal powers to run undercover investigations to test gardaí for corruption >>READ MORE.

Michael Moynihan - Why is it that noisy people show no consideration for others?: It shows the ultimate flex of the solipsist; everyone must accommodate me rather than the other way around >>READ MORE.

'Football, for us, is number one' - Irish and Ukrainian fans unite: For once, those half-and-half scarves might have made sense. The match between Ireland and Ukraine at the Aviva ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors but, despite the usual footballing subplots, maybe this time the result didn’t matter quite so much either >>READ MORE.

Half of gambling addicts also have a problem with substance abuse: Almost half of people seeking treatment for gambling addiction have an associated problem with substance abuse, according to a new Health Research Board study >>READ MORE.

Make your move - Cork's Cubins €3.7m sale to gain from 'Dearth of Dancing' venues: All sorts of shapes have been thrown at the legendary Cubins Cork city nightclub (and, before that, Spiders), now looking for, eh, expressions of interest >>READ MORE.

Ukraine fans in the stands during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Kenny dismisses relegation talk despite another Nations League loss: Stephen Kenny insists it is too soon to talk about Ireland fighting a Nations League relegation battle after his side's 1-0 loss to Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday evening >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan - Leaving Cert fails neurodivergent students: Focused on passive learning and regurgitation, the Leaving Cert has become a box-ticking exercise >>READ MORE.

Conversations With Friends review - Is he really going to tell his wife?: Episodes 7 and 8 of Conversations With Friends had Nick contemplating a departure from the first rule of having sex with someone outside the marriage >>READ MORE.

A wet start today with rain and drizzle but rain will clear to sunny spells by around midday.

Remaining bright for the rest of the day with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 16C to 18C degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds will be strong at times along coasts.

