Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Parents set to save hundreds of euro per month on childcare: Parents will see monthly childcare costs cut by hundreds of euro under cost-of-living plans being drawn up for the budget >>READ MORE.

Almost 70,000 children miss out on State dental appointments: Nearly 70,000 children and adults with special needs failed to receive a first dental appointment from the Government last year, as the country reeled from the Covid-19 pandemic >>READ MORE.

British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaks after surviving an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader following a confidence vote in his leadership. Picture date: Monday, June 6, 2022.

Boris Johnson set to meet Cabinet as he seeks to move on from bruising confidence vote: Boris Johnson is set to meet his Cabinet on Tuesday as he seeks to keep his premiership afloat by putting a bruising confidence ballot firmly behind him >>READ MORE.

Calls for quayside barriers to be installed after woman's tragic death: The death of a mother of two in Cork has sparked calls for permanent safety barriers to be erected on parts of the city’s docks >>READ MORE.

Hefty eBook fees causing crisis for library budgets: Irish libraries are grappling with an eBook crisis that’s eating up budgets with “huge and unsustainable” costs, and hitting librarians with onerous licensing agreements, disappearing titles, and price gouging >>READ MORE.

Retailers want Government to rethink 20c disposable coffee cup levy: Retailers in Ireland said the Government needs to rethink its proposal to introduce a 20c levy for single-use coffee cups, saying it sends the "wrong message" on sustainability >>READ MORE.

Disciplinary chiefs set to review weekend flashpoints: Clare, Galway and Limerick are awaiting word about potential disciplinary action arising from last weekend’s provincial hurling finals >>READ MORE.

The National stormed the stage at the Marquee tonight. Picture: Ray Keogh

'Summer 2022 is a time for reunion' - Roaring crowds give The National a Rebel welcome: Insistent, persistent drums, guitar and bass crashed deliciously over the crowd before Matt Berninger’s heady vocals soared above them as The National took to the stage at Live at the Marquee >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor - Help your children to stay calm by rolling back on treat foods: Research and neuroscience are creating a better understanding of the relationship between our dietary intake and our psychological wellbeing >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Sunny spells and a few showers early this morning but outbreaks of rain will spread from the south before noon.

It will then be a rather cloudy and damp day with rain and drizzle at times. Highest temperatures ranging 16C to 18C in moderate southeast winds.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.