Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, June 2

Barnardos CEO, Suzanne Connolly Fole Picture: Mark Stedman

Barnardos calls on Government to provide hardship fund for children living in poverty: Inflation is pushing families into real deprivation, with almost two-thirds having to go without food and other essentials to make ends meet, children's charity Barnardos has found.

Soaring construction costs may sink Cork flood defence scheme: With construction inflation running at up to 25%, the scheme could now cost up to €17m to deliver.

Michael Moynihan: Any notion of transferring flights from Dublin to Cork is up in the air: Cork Airport has the capacity to absorb plenty more international passengers, writes Michael Moynihan

Senior health official says Public Accounts Committee has 'a few loopers': The head of the Department of Health's finance unit described the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as having "a few loopers" among its membership.

Older people could have bank account access stopped by teller under new law, TD claims: Deep concerns have been expressed about new laws aimed at ending the system of wardship and replacing it with a new assisted decision-making process.

Cork's Rendezvous Bar for sale for €2m and Blue Haven Collection expands: The two-storey 6,757 sq ft over basement premises includes bar/restaurant on the ground floor, with a fully-fitted kitchen and toilets overhead and cold rooms and storage in the basement.

Limerick manager John Kiely. File Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Christy O'Connor: It has never been in Clare's nature to accept Limerick superiority: Sunday will be the ultimate battle. Limerick are looking to cement their absolute grip on the province with a fourth successive title, while Clare are chasing a first Munster success for 24 years

Review: No holding back Simply Red as Mick Hucknall rocks Live at Marquee stage: The concert was one of the most anticipated shows for 2022 and the weather set the stage for a perfect evening at the docklands venue

Eleanor Tiernan: Are takeaway coffees really preventing us from getting on property ladder?: 'Of all the bad financial decisions I made, it was the double espresso that really killed me,' writes Elanor Tiernan

A faint rainbow finds its end at Sheep’s Head Lighthouse at the edge of the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in west Cork as the recent spell of wet and windy weather looks set to give way to clear skies and sunshine heading into the weekend. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Today will begin mostly dry with bright or sunny spells, but patchy rain will develop in the west and and spread over Connacht and Ulster later in the morning.

Rain will likely extend to all areas this afternoon and early evening, becoming heaviest in Ulster and north Leinster.

Temperatures today will range from 13 to 17 degrees, warmest in the east and southeast.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

