Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Passengers queue to get into the Departures at Terminal 2 , Dublin Airport yesterday morning. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

‘We loved Ireland, but this will be our last time in Dublin Airport’: An American family who spent over 11 hours in Dublin Airport on Sunday have said that their first time in the airport will be their last and have described today’s events their “worst travel experience” to date. >>READ MORE.

Six prisoners ‘released immediately’ after errors in sentences discovered: Justice Minister Helen McEntee has ordered an independent investigation after six prisoners had to be “released immediately” from custody after errors in calculating their sentences were discovered. >>READ MORE.

Survivors of sexual assault in rural areas are cut off from services: Survivors of sexual violence in West Cork face particular challenges — and any solutions are likely to be closely monitored in other rural areas around the country, writes Noel Baker>>READ MORE.

Families of Irish peacekeepers killed in Lebanon call for cold case review: Former Irish soldiers want the UN to open cold case investigations into past murders of peacekeepers.>>READ MORE.

Report claims just 0.3% would shift to using faster Limerick-Waterford train: A study on the Waterford to Limerick train service found the journey time could be almost halved at peak times – but it claimed that footfall would still only increase 0.3%. >>READ MORE.

BoI: Consumer confidence shines somewhat, but business dented as costs rise: Confidence among Irish consumers has been damaged but not destroyed, despite consumer prices having climbed at their highest pace for two decades, according to a major survey.>>READ MORE.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara speaks to the media after his side defeated Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

They don't suit everybody but Ronan O'Gara's methods are working: With the Champions Cup at his side in the post-final press conference, O’Gara recalled the times his La Rochelle charges, “asked themselves ‘who was this crazy Irishman’ who kept telling them they too had it in them sew a European star on their shirts”. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: He fancies me but doesn't want sex: Q - My husband and I are in our late 40s and have been happily married for eight years, but he has gradually become less interested in having sex. Every other area of our relationship is good and he assures me he is still happy and attracted to me. Can that really be true?

>>READ MOR E.

Restaurant Reviews: out on the tapas trail in Dublin: Is there a more convivial and fun way to eat out doing a Tapas Trail in a busy Spanish city such as San Sebastian, Grenada or Valladolid? I’m not sure there is - but can it be done in Dublin? >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Bullens Bay, Garrettstown, Cork, Ireland. File Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Today will be a mostly cloudy and showery with some heavier showers across the north and east.

There will be some late sunshine will however develop in places and parts of the southwest may stay dry throughout.

It will feel rather cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, possibly touching 15 degrees in the south, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.