Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, May 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Today will be a mostly cloudy and showery with some heavier showers across the north and east.
There will be some late sunshine will however develop in places and parts of the southwest may stay dry throughout.
It will feel rather cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, possibly touching 15 degrees in the south, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox