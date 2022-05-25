Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Picture: William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children: Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults >>READ MORE.

HSE to target music festivals for harm reduction amid ‘worrying trends’ in drug use: HSE teams are targeting three music festivals this summer to spread harm reduction advice to drug users amid “very worrying trends” at the drugs in circulation. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Use of interpreters a necessary expense in unequal system: A judge in Portlaoise recently claimed she was sick of 'people hiding behind interpreters' in her court but they remain crucial in the pursuit of justice >>READ MORE.

Psychiatric nurses say 'no capacity' at child units in Cork or Galway after cuts: Psychiatric nurses have said there is “no capacity” in facilities in Cork and Galway to take children with severe mental illnesses who will be diverted away from a major Dublin unit now running at almost half capacity >>READ MORE.

Ireland’s study on ‘zoomers’ to enter a new phase: Generation Z, or ‘zoomers’, have had a lot to contend with: the economic fallout of the Great Recession, entering early adulthood during the Covid-19 pandemic, and now the war in Ukraine, record inflation, and ominous warnings about monkeypox and impending recessions. >>READ MORE.

Enda Keane: 'We're tiptoeing in the direction of environmental catastrophe': Climate change has put focus on forestry. Cáit Caden speaks to Enda Keane of Treemetrics >>READ MORE.

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

Donal Lenihan: Can O'Gara succeed where Munster have so dismally failed?: O'Gara and La Rochelle will be looking to get one over Leinster, something that Munster have failed to do so often >>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Here's how to care for male skin: So, what are the key steps a man should follow when taking care of his skin? Follow the simplified routine below for basic but effective skin maintenance. >>READ MORE.

It changed me': Veteran guitarist Carlos Alomar on working with David Bowie: Alomar talks about taking Bowie to Harlem for the first time, and a subsequent partnership that would bear fruit with such albums as Young Americans and Low >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Any overnight rain will quickly clear this morning with a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers following.

The showers will become fewer through the afternoon and gradually die out in the evening.

Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C, with fresh, gusty westerly winds, which will ease in the evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.