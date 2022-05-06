Morning Briefing: Top stories Friday, May 6

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
After a mostly dry start, the rain will extend southeastwards over the province this morning, heavy in places with possible downpours.
The rain will clear eastwards early in the afternoon, followed by sunny spells and well-scattered showers.
Highest temperatures of 15C to 17C in light to moderate southwesterly winds, veering northwesterly after the rain clears.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox