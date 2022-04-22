Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Wildfires engulfing parts of Madonie near Palermo in Sicily last August. Picture: Salvatore Cavalli/AP

Europe's summer temperatures could top 50 degrees Centigrade: Temperatures in parts of Europe could top 50C in the coming years, increasing the risk of intense heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires which hit the continent last summer. >>READ MORE.

'You have no idea how very grateful we are for what you have done for us': 31-year-old interior designer Vera Ruban always knew the day would come when she would have to flee Ukraine. >>READ MORE.

Síona Cahill: Precious bog traditions can’t be exploited to ignore climate crisis: If politicians were this worried about saving rural Ireland, you would wonder where all the post offices or public transport routes went, writes Síona Cahill. >>READ MORE.

Waterford heart attack patients have 'almost zero chance' of timely lifesaving treatment: People who have a heart attack outside office hours in Waterford have an almost “zero” chance of accessing lifesaving treatment within an acceptable timeframe as they have to be transferred to Cork. >>READ MORE.

'Your guilt as a parent is huge, relentless, that you’re not giving them what they need': Fionn McCarthy's mother is the voice for a 'super' but non-verbal six-year-old boy >>READ MORE.

Construction price inflation surges to 13% and expected to rise further: Construction inflation is now rising at a rate of more than 13% according to new research by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI). >>READ MORE.

Derek McGrath: If a trilogy beckons this is the chapter where Waterford must fight: Three talking points ahead of Limerick v Waterford >>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: If Google knows I’m looking at cars in Clare, it will have me marked as a pervert: Audrey, how much should you get off a car from Clare? >>READ MORE.

Festival round-up: 16 events ensuring a fun-filled summer for music fans: From the biggies like Indiependence and Electric Picnic, to smaller boutique events, there's a range of events to suit all tastes, and make up for the curtailments of recent years >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Becoming cloudier over parts of Munster and south Leinster through the afternoon with some well scattered outbreaks of rain developing.

Breezy too with moderate to fresh east to northeast winds taking the edge off the highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

