Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, April 14

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Michael Snee, 58 (left), and Aidan Moffitt, 41, who were killed in Sligo in recent days.

Coveney visits Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian government: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is in Kyiv today to hold several meetings with the Ukrainian government and to survey the devastating impact of the Russian invasion. >>READ MORE.

Sligo killings: Gardaí fear suspect may have searched for other victims: The gruesome murder of two men in suspected homophobic attacks in Sligo has sparked fears the killer may have been targeting other potential victims through online dating apps. >>READ MORE.

Why war atrocities like Bucha still take place: Siniša Malešević is a Bosnian Serb professor who has dedicated his life to studying the very worst of humanity, seen in wars and organised crime. He spoke to Tania Reut about his work. >>READ MORE.

Eamon Ryan: ‘No agreement’ to pause ban on sale of turf: The Green Party leader has said there has been "no agreement" made to pause a ban on the sale of turf after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told his party the measure had been put on hold. >>READ MORE.

Trinity academics say job proposal never mentioned Tony Holohan: A proposal document presented to board members of Trinity College Dublin made no mention of how the proposed secondment of Dr Tony Holohan was to be paid for, nor was his name ever attached to the post. >>READ MORE.

Ukraine claims to have caused ‘serious damage’ after striking Russian flagship: Ukrainian officials say they have caused “serious damage” to the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. >>READ MORE.

Is a return to Munster on the cards for Denis Leamy? Graham Rowntree’s accession to the Munster throne will not stop the rumour mill. The Englishman still has a coaching staff to muster before he officially takes over from Johann van Graan at the start of July and some familiar names will inevitably crop up again between now and then. >>READ MORE.

Richard Hogan: We must support displaced Ukrainians, especially the children: We have a duty of care to make sure that those coming into our community are safe. >>READ MORE.

John Lydon on Sid Vicious, and memories of his grandparents' house in Co Cork: Anger is still an energy for the veteran rocker as he rails against 'woke nonsense' in advance of his gig with Public Image Limited in Dublin. He'll be travelling over on an Irish passport. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A mild day with some occasional patches of rain on Thursday

A cloudy start to Thursday will see some rain and drizzle in the west but it will be mostly dry elsewhere.

There will be occasional patches of light rain, but it will be mild with temperatures reaching highs of 16C.

Tonight will be quite cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more widespread and turning persistent in places.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.