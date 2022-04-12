Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
A dry start to the day will soon give way to rain in Munster and Leinster.
This afternoon will see rain in most areas, with some heavy or falls of hail expected. It will be mild, with temperatures reaching highs of 15C.
Showers will die out tonight and will become dry with some clear spells.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox