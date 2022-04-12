Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.





US imposes sanctions on seven senior Kinahan gang members: The United States Department of the Treasury has imposed sanctions on seven senior members of the Kinahan organised crime group as part of a targeted bid to "block property of transnational criminal organisations". >>READ MORE

€300-per-week wood cabins in back yard investigated amid concerns for renters: The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is “actively pursuing” the landlord of an unauthorised development of up to seven dwellings in Coachford, Co Cork. >>READ MORE

Elaine Loughlin: People dying on transplant waiting lists need a new kind of organ donation law. >>READ MORE

Psychiatric patient fined for abusing staff as they tried to discharge her from Cork hospital: Public order legislation was invoked to prosecute a psychiatric patient who reacted aggressively to being discharged from hospital at a time when she did not feel well enough to leave. >>READ MORE

Cut to VAT and lump sum fuel payment to help with cost-of-living crisis: The Government is to cut VAT on gas and electricity and provide a lump sum payment to those on the fuel allowance as part of a new cost-of-living package. >>READ MORE

'Mariupol has been destroyed' - Zelenskyy over 10,000 dead in strategic port city: Ukraine on Monday said tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol while the country's rights ombudswoman accused Russian forces in the region of torture and executions. >>READ MORE

Shane Lowry hoping to challenge for US PGA title: Shane Lowry is more determined than ever to get back in the winner’s circle after his superb performance in the Masters. >>READ MORE

Here's how this Cork school got teens to give up their phones: Jennifer Horgan finds out about a school initiative where teenagers voluntarily give up their smartphones. >>READ MORE

More than just Derry Girls: The northern city's cultural contribution: As its beloved TV show returns, we see how Derry has long punched above its weight with the likes of The Undertones, Seamus Heaney, Dana, Phil Coulter, and more... >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A dry start to the day will soon give way to rain in Munster and Leinster.

This afternoon will see rain in most areas, with some heavy or falls of hail expected. It will be mild, with temperatures reaching highs of 15C.

Showers will die out tonight and will become dry with some clear spells.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

