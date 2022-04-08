Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Professor Mary Horgan, President, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mary Horgan and Luke O'Neill among members of new group that will replace Nphet: Top scientists Luke O’Neill and Mary Horgan and ventilation expert John Wenger are to be named today as leading members of the Government’s new Covid-19 Advisory Group, the Irish Examiner can reveal.>>READ MORE.

'Nowhere to run': Warning that inflation is going to hurt families like never before: Households have been warned of “pain now and more pain to come” as food and energy prices last month surged at the highest rate since records began. >>READ MORE.

Anne Cronin: Is Limerick’s directly-elected mayor a lost cause?: In 2019, the people of Limerick voted for a better system of local decision-making. But house-hunting in the city is still futile and it appears that little has changed. >>READ MORE.

Corpses with hands tied found ‘dumped like firewood’ in Bucha mass graves: The mayor of Bucha, near Kyiv, said investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation.>>READ MORE.

No jail for man in Cork who downloaded cartoon images of children in sexual acts:

Downloading cartoon images depicting children in sexual acts resulted in a man being prosecuted and sentenced for possession of child pornography.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level on a plea of guilty only.>>READ MORE.

Killarney-based insurance broker sold for €100m: One of the country's largest insurance brokers, Killarney-based Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers, or GMIB, has been bought by US financial services firm Assured Partners for around €100m, according to industry sources. >>READ MORE.

Tiger Woods tees off on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday. Picture: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Tiger Woods makes remarkable return at Augusta: Clad in fuchsia, Tiger Woods shown brighter than Augusta National’s azaleas in completing a Hogan-esque return to the major championship stage on Thursday. >>READ MORE.

First Dates Ireland - Five best bits from this year's series: As the show concludes with its best-of episode, we round up five of the most memorable moments from the 2022 season. >>READ MORE.

Sara Baume: A tale of pleasant isolation in West Cork: Though mostly written before the pandemic, Baume's latest novel, Seven Steeples, ended up being strangely relevant for the Covid era. >>READ MORE.

A shot of Blackrock Castle silhouetted by dawn light from the Marina in Cork last week. Picture: David Creedon

This morning will begin rather cold today before frost clears mid-morning to leave a day of sunshine and showers.

The showers will mainly affect northern counties this morning but will extend southwards across the country during the late afternoon and evening.

Many of the showers will be wintry in nature with hail, sleet and some snow flurries possible.

Temperatures are likely to range between 6 to 9 degrees, dropping to just 2 or 3 degrees in showers.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

