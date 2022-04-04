Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, April 4

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Minister Michael McGrath TD. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Government to seek extension of public-sector pay deal: The Government is to seek an extension of the current public-sector pay deal as opposed to renegotiating a new agreement in full, warning unions that it “can live without a deal”. >>READ MORE.

HSE accused of 'culture of secrecy' as damning review of hospital care never published: The HSE has been accused by patient advocates of engaging in a 'culture of secrecy' as it emerged that an unpublished independent review of emergency care in nine HSE hospitals discovered “unsafe” and “unacceptable” treatment caused by overcrowding and staff shortages. >>READ MORE.

Ukrainian refugees will be living in tents within a few weeks, admits McGrath: A stark warning from Government's money minister whose own political stock is on the rise. >>READ MORE.

Carer Sinead 'dreading' the next electricity bill as expenses pile up:"My last one was €300 and I nearly died. I'm dreading the next one." >>READ MORE.

Eamon Ryan: Being more energy-efficient is best way to hurt Putin: Being more energy-efficient is the most effective way to hurt Vladimir Putin's regime and bring down household bills, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has suggested. >>READ MORE.

DIY SOS: Designer shares secrets to creating a home in nine days: See inside the Aylward family house in Kilkenny built on their 'field of dreams' by Baz Ashmawy and crew of 150 friends. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara describes England as a 'cracking job': Ronan O'Gara has opened the door to a possible crack at international coaching in the future by suggesting that whoever becomes the next England head coach will be in a 'cracking job'. >>READ MORE.

Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album, best new artist and best pop solo performance poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Grammys 2022: Tribute to Taylor Hawkins and speech from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic were the big winners at the Grammys with both acts securing two awards. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Can a 'quickie' be romantic?: "We all know that sex helps us to sleep, and there is lots of scientific evidence to back you up." >>READ MORE.

Kicking off a new week, today will be a little dull and breezy with some scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected. This will be most persistent in the north and west of the country, with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Tonight, it will remain cloudy with patches of light rain and drizzle across the country. Lowest temperatures will be between five and eight degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

