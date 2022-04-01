Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Gardaí played down warnings from HSE over safe access zones for abortion services: Gardaí played down repeated warnings from the HSE that a lack of safe access zones was stopping GPs from signing up to provide abortion services, new documents reveal >>READ MORE.

Waiting time for blood donation after Covid cut to seven days: The waiting period for people recovering from Covid to give blood is to be cut from 14 to seven days because the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is down to just four days' supply >>READ MORE.

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a selfie standing on a destroyed Russian tank after Ukrainian forces overran a Russian position outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Ukraine preparing for fresh attacks as Russia withdraws forces from Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russian withdrawals from the north and centre of the country are just a military tactic to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the south-east >>READ MORE.

Man avoids jail for his part in 'absolutely vicious' attack on lone victim on busy Cork street: An attack by four men on a lone victim on a busy street in Cork city centre in the early hours of the morning was described on Thursday by the sentencing judge as “absolutely vicious.” >>READ MORE.

Ferry service to Dursey Island will do little to help businesses hit by cable car closure: An 11th-hour decision to fund a ferry service to Dursey Island in West Cork to replace the iconic cable cart will do little to help businesses that rely on tourism, locals have said >>READ MORE.

Irish factory inflation reaches highest recorded in 24 years: Irish manufacturing has been hit by the sharpest rise in input prices since they were first asked the question 24 years ago and are passing on the hikes, according to the latest survey of purchasing managers here >>READ MORE.

DIGGING IN: Brian Hurley in action for Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn. Keith Ricken's squad say it is th eonly venue they will play Kerry in on May 7th.

Cork footballers insist they will only play Kerry at Páirc Ui Rinn: Páirc Uí Rinn or nowhere is the ultimatum the Cork senior football camp have made to the Munster Council on Thursday night >>READ MORE.

First Dates review - One toe-curling date and three happy-ever-afters: 'Love is a great feeling' is one of the declarations of the last episode where we'll meet this year's daters >>READ MORE.

10 shows to watch in April: Derry Girls, Ozark, Hacks, and more...: It's a bumper month for viewers, with the return of several old favourites, and also some impressive new shows >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Any frost clearing this morning for a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine.

Turning cloudier during the evening. Feeling cool at times with the highest temperatures of 8C to 10C degrees in a light to moderate northerly wind.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.