Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, April 1

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:
Any frost clearing this morning for a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine.
Turning cloudier during the evening. Feeling cool at times with the highest temperatures of 8C to 10C degrees in a light to moderate northerly wind.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox