Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 28

Kenneth Branagh, winner of the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kenneth Branagh salutes the 'fabulous island of Ireland' as he accepts Belfast Oscar: Kenneth Branagh has won his first Oscar following eight nominations at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood.>>READ MORE.

23 HSE consultants earned more than €400k in 2020: More than 20 HSE staff earned in excess of €400,000 in 2020, one staff member taking home between €640,000 and €650,000.>>READ MORE.

Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards: As always the glitz and glam was in full force at the Dolby Theatre, where we were treated to sartorial feast. In true Hollywood style there were the ultimate A-list winners while others remain unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.>>READ MORE.

Humphreys gets garda protection drivers amid pay-off row: A stop on Cabinet ministers getting Garda drivers has been ordered but only after Heather Humphreys was able to avail of the perk this weekend.>>READ MORE.

Plans for 190 apartments on Monahan Rd in Cork: Plans for 190 apartments in a complex ranging from one to 12 storeys high have been lodged for a site in Cork’s south docklands. >>READ MORE.

Architect's home revamp taught her how to make space for life: Creating extra room for a fridge forced Denise O’Connor to make a design — and life — decision. The architect and interior designer faced a dilemma many homeowners do at one stage or another. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Munster semi-final with Kerry may be moved to Killarney: Cork's Munster SFC semi-final with Kerry is in line for a switch from Páirc Uí Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, the Irish Examiner has learned. >>READ MORE.

Killarney's Jessie Buckley misses out on Oscar but hometown reception planned for star: Jessie Buckley may have lost out on an Oscar but friends say her nomination alone is enough to prove she is destined for greater things.>>READ MORE.

Oscars 2022: The complete list of nominees and winners from the 94th Academy Awards: Coda, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Kenneth Branagh had big wins at this year's Annual Academy Awards. >>READ MORE.

Weather

Shreyan (7) and Rayna (3) See enjoying the good weather at Fortyfoot Sandycove this weekend.

Another fine day of sunshine and warm temperatures in most places to start off the week.

Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning but may linger near eastern coasts.

It will be a dry morning with good sunny spells, though a few showers will break out in the south west.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest along the east and south coast.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

