Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, March 28

Another fine day of sunshine and warm temperatures in most places to start off the week.
Mist and fog will clear from most places this morning but may linger near eastern coasts.
It will be a dry morning with good sunny spells, though a few showers will break out in the south west.
Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees, coolest along the east and south coast.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
