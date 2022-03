Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

People hide from the Russian artillery shelling in a school basement in the village of Horenka close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Russia to open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities: Russia's military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities today, the Defence Ministry said, after fighting halted weekend evacuation efforts and civilian casualties from Russia's invasion mounted >>READ MORE.

Farmers will be paid to grow crops as supplies from Ukraine and Russia collapse: Farmers will receive extra State payments to grow crops on their land under a series of extraordinary measures being considered by Government to counteract the economic and financial impact of the Ukrainian crisis >>READ MORE.

A global volunteer effort is in force at the Polish-Ukrainian border: The mass displacement of Ukrainians from their homes has inspired people around the world to give their money and their time to help >>READ MORE.

Maxine is being 'failed in death' mum says, as recommendations at her inquest still not enacted: A grieving mother says her daughter has been failed in death because the recommendations made at her inquest almost three years ago are still not implemented >>READ MORE.

Leo Varadkar has 'every intention' of leading Fine Gael into next election: While the Tánaiste is “not threatened” by anyone in his party, he has admitted that he is not going to “go on and on forever” as Fine Gael leader >>READ MORE.

Power generation from wind reaches a new record in Ireland in February: February was a record month for wind energy in Ireland with more than half the country's energy needs coming from wind power >>READ MORE.

Ralf Rangnick, Manager of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Manchester, England. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Big questions remain unanswered or unresolved at Man United: Ralf Rangnick's appointment was seen as a coup and there were positive early signs; but their identity remains as confused and brittle as ever >>READ MORE.

International Women's Day - 100 women changing Ireland in 2022: These women make it their business to disrupt our perception of what it means to be a woman in today’s world. Change-makers, powerbrokers, bias breakers and champions of humankind, prepare to be inspired by women in Ireland who are changing the world in 2022 >>READ MORE.

Sex File - Fitness training is ruining our love life: My boyfriend is training for a marathon. He’s doing a lot of training — long runs — and, with work and our young children, is completely exhausted. As a result, he just never wants to have sex. I thought exercise was meant to boost sex drive, not the opposite >>READ MORE.

A good deal of cloud this morning but staying largely dry for the day with just patchy drizzle.

Becoming breezy as southeast winds freshen, increasing strong at times near coasts. Highest temperatures of 5C to 8C.

