Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, February 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
A woman who was swindled out of €25,000 by her former boyfriend a decade ago says she is still living "cheque to cheque" because of the romance fraud.
President Joe Biden has announced that the US is ordering heavy financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, declaring that Moscow had flagrantly violated international law by invading Ukraine.
What happy, hopeful news. The civil engineering building at University College Cork has just been named after its first female engineering graduate, Iris Ashley Cummins.
A man and woman were arrested in Cork and charged with money-laundering in respect of a sum of more than €250,000 in a bank account.
The outgoing inspector of prisons has told the minister for justice that her decision to leave the job before her contract expired was because of the constant attempts to undermine her office, the Irish Examiner has learnt.
Michelle and Rob McNeil transformed their Belfast property into the residence of their dreams and now it’s in the running for the 2022 Home of the Year title.
Kerry’s Niamh Ní Chonchúir says the late notice given to the team in postponing last Saturday’s Division 2A game against Clare in Doonbeg was disappointing.
With bright pinks, bold blues and a stand-out muumuu inspired dress, these pieces are made to be worn OUT.
Hazel Doupe stars in one of the offerings at Dublin International Film Festival, an event where many of the movies are also available to view online
Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers will occur early Wednesday.
By evening, scattered wintry showers will begin to push into the northwest. Rather windy, in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
