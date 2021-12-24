Morning Briefing: Top stories on Christmas Eve

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Christmas Eve morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, gradually clearing away to the north during the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells following.
However, another band of rain will push into the southwest in the evening. Breezy at times too with moderate to fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
