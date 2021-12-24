Morning Briefing: Top stories on Christmas Eve

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

'I’m not playing against the wind yet' - Micheál Martin on ageing, Christmas in Cork, and reasons for hope: Since his election as Taoiseach in June 2020, Micheál Martin has been trying to chart a course for Ireland through one of the greatest public health crises in a century. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Penny Dinners to feed 700 people on Christmas Day: Caitriona Twomey and her team will carry out a massive logistical operation to feed many of the neediest people in Cork city and beyond. >>READ MORE.

Rain on the way, but experts assure Santa 'will have no problem' tonight: Met Éireann have forecast a mild and occasionally wet Christmas Eve for most parts of Ireland, but they are certain Santa shouldn’t have any major issues tonight as he takes to the skies with his rain-deer. >>READ MORE.

Booster figures give Taoiseach hope for 2022: The Taoiseach says there is reason for hope despite the country being in the fourth wave of Covid infections, as he confirmed half the adult population have received their booster jab. >>READ MORE.

Dead of Winter: A Christmas short story from Cork writer Billy O'Callaghan: The Cork author writes exclusively for Irish Examiner readers, evoking a harsh winter on the farm, and the warmth of love and longing. >>READ MORE.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts sold in €4.7bn Selfridges deal: Department stores Brown Thomas and Arnotts are to be sold as part of a €4.7bn deal that will see their parent, Selfridges Group, acquired by a Thai and Austrian consortium. >>READ MORE.

Ralf Rangnick, left, and Eddie Howe, right: Looking to build their squads over the January transfer window.

Window Watch - As Newcastle plan a spree, can Man Utd offload dead wood?: There's only one thing challenging Christmas, the Covid crisis and St Stephens’s Day fixtures for column inches in Premier League football this year - and that’s the January sales. >>READ MORE.

Appliance of Science: How fast does Santa travel?: How many toys can he fit in his sleigh and how many toys can the big man make? Dr Naomi Lavelle on the important questions like how does Santa do it all? >>READ MORE.

Doireann Ní Ghlacáin on delving into the life of her grandfather Seán Ó Riada: In making the new documentary, the presenter did not realise what an emotional rollercoaster lay in store, and feels that she has undergone a grieving process for the grandfather she never met. >>READ MORE.

Christmas Eve morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, gradually clearing away to the north during the afternoon, with some bright or sunny spells following.

However, another band of rain will push into the southwest in the evening. Breezy at times too with moderate to fresh southeast winds. Highest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

