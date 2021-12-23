Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 23

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Signs made with love and excited hands were held aloft for family returning home for Christmas at Cork Airport, many coming back for the first time in years.
A 43-year-old man verbally abused gardaí outside his house and then turned his back on them and dropped his trousers.
To end #DerelictIreland we need transparency and accountability and we need to enforce the law, write Dr Frank O’Connor and Jude Sherry.
The Taoiseach says that registration for children to be vaccinated will open on January 10, but the Government will not force parents on the issue of vaccinating them.
Almost 70 charges or court summonses have been brought by gardaí in relation to the purchase of sex since the introduction of the new offence over four years ago.
An international buyer has just paid the top price ever for a Kinsale home, securing a waterside pad for close to €5 million.
Caoimhin Kelleher’s dramatic double penalty save, and a winning kick from man of the match Diogo Jota, carried Liverpool through to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
We have to stop demonising those in our society who are unvaccinated.
Patchy rain will clear this morning to leave drier and brighter conditions.
Bright and sunny spells will extend to all areas during the afternoon with just one or two isolated showers lingering.
Temperatures will reach highs of 12C before falling to between 7C and 9C tonight.
It will be generally dry this evening but overnight cloud will slowly build from the south with outbreaks of rain gradually spreading across Munster by morning.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
