Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 15

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

The Taoiseach warned that Omicron is a very transmissible variant and spreads "very fast and that is a threat to us"; therefore, people must adjust their behaviour. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Dublin

Taoiseach urges public to 'hold the nerve' on renewed Covid threat: The Taoiseach has vowed not to close schools before the scheduled Christmas break and has called on the public to "hold the collective nerve". >>READ MOR E

Modernisation of drinking water supplies 'decades' away due to Irish Water delays – EPA: It will take "decades" to fully modernise Ireland's creaking water infrastructure at the current rate of progress, the environmental watchdog has warned. >>READ MORE

Health watchdog calls for 'complete overhaul' of homecare: Health watchdog Hiqa has called for a "complete overhaul" of homecare, saying the current situation is "unsustainable" and urging new legislation based on need and adequate level of services for those who need it. >>READ MORE

Over €91m in direct provision contracts in breach of public spending laws: More than €91m paid by the State to private contractors for the creation and operation of direct provision centres was in breach of public spending laws. >>READ MORE

West Cork man threatened to cut up garda with a chainsaw: A man who threatened to cut up a garda with a chainsaw had suffered "a series of unfortunate events" in the run-up to the incident, including being mugged and breaking his back. >>READ MORE

ESRI: Airline emissions best tackled by taxes on fuel, not passenger levy: Taxing jet fuel would be the best way to lower airline-related carbon emissions, rather than imposing a passenger tax and charging Vat on flights, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has advised. >>READ MORE

For any professional outfit, five head coaches in a decade is too much. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Munster still do not have a recognisable, consistent playing philosophy: If Connacht — on paper the weakest of the Irish provinces — have a playing style that anyone with a passing interest in the game can recognise, and Munster, a team that aspires to be the best in Europe, does not, then something is amiss. >>READ MORE

Skin Nerd - How to keep your skin glowing while you indulge over Christmas: The right products and ingredients can help your skin to stay glowing throughout the festivities. >>READ MORE

Book buys - Best of year lists, and our critics pick their favourites: From fiction to music biographies, and the category winners in the book awards, here are dozens of options for pressie-buying or personal reads. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Largely dry today with some sunny spells but it will stay rather cloudy with mist and drizzle affecting southern coastal areas at times.

Maximum temperatures of 10C to 12C in moderate southwest breezes.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.