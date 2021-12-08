Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Current delays in implementing climate change planning means that Ireland will be unable to meet its future emissions reduction targets, with the so-called 'carbon budgets' rendered unachievable.
A review of Shannon Airport has found that the group should continue to receive State funding, the Cabinet has heard.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning following Storm Barra. Here you can find a list of road closures and updates around Munster.
With the pool stage now reduced from six to four games in a revamped format, the margin for error has diminished.
As we enter yet another uncertain time of yuletide festivities, designers have ensured all bases are covered - the look is a mixed of bag of smart meets streetwear with warmth being key.
Christmas gift sets abound right now but which new scents will be best received.
Floyd believes the GAA’s decision to endorse the split season will be remembered positively in the coming years.
Sandwiches, wraps and let's never forget the good old-fashioned Irish salad.
In second-order things, Charles Haughey was a very imaginative policy maker. But on the big things, he often dodged responsibility, and showed a degree of timidity that sat very uneasily beside his carefully cultivated public image.
Storm Barra rages on around the country with widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.
Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding and, due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Met Éireann say disruption to power and travel are likely.
In Munster, expect very windy conditions with further severe or damaging gusts. It will be cold and windy with sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in mostly strong northwest winds, gradually moderating through the evening hours.
