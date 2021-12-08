Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, December 8

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A Christmas tree stands by tidal flooding on Morrisons Quay, Cork city during Storm Barra.

Storm Barra: Schools remain closed in several counties as clean-up begins: Schools and early education will remain closed in at least 12 counties today, as local authorities, businesses, and homeowners begin the clean-up after the Atlantic coast bore the brunt of Storm Barra's rage. >>READ MORE.

Carbon budgets 'unachievable' due to delays: Current delays in implementing climate change planning means that Ireland will be unable to meet its future emissions reduction targets, with the so-called 'carbon budgets' rendered unachievable. >>READ MORE.

Irish Examiner view: Day the world started to fight back: It was one year ago this morning, at 6.31am, that the world started its fightback against Covid-19 and the global pandemic which has wrecked and disrupted so many lives. >>READ MORE.

Review supports continuation of State funding for Shannon Airport: A review of Shannon Airport has found that the group should continue to receive State funding, the Cabinet has heard. >>READ MORE.

Storm Barra: Motorists advised to take care as roads remain closed across the country : Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning following Storm Barra. Here you can find a list of road closures and updates around Munster. >>READ MORE.

Building Advice: What to consider before installing air-to-water heating: Heating systems should be up for consideration when retrofitting homes. >>READ MORE.

Donal Lenihan: Sunday represents Munster’s greatest ever challenge in Europe: With the pool stage now reduced from six to four games in a revamped format, the margin for error has diminished. >>READ MORE.

Man about town: Ten festive and fashionable looks for men to wear at Christmas: As we enter yet another uncertain time of yuletide festivities, designers have ensured all bases are covered - the look is a mixed of bag of smart meets streetwear with warmth being key. >>READ MORE.

How to know what perfumes to give as gifts this Christmas: Christmas gift sets abound right now but which new scents will be best received. >>READ MORE.

Tim Floyd, Tipperary County Board Secretary, during the GAA Annual Congress 2020 at Croke Park in Dublin. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tipperary secretary Tim Floyd: Split season will end 'frustration and chaos': Floyd believes the GAA’s decision to endorse the split season will be remembered positively in the coming years. >>READ MORE.

Power outage: Five no-cook dinners to feed a family when there is no electricity: Sandwiches, wraps and let's never forget the good old-fashioned Irish salad. >>READ MORE.

John Bruton: Haughey was sometimes visionary but often dodged responsibility with surprising timidity: In second-order things, Charles Haughey was a very imaginative policy maker. But on the big things, he often dodged responsibility, and showed a degree of timidity that sat very uneasily beside his carefully cultivated public image. >>READ MORE.

Storm Barra rages on around the country with widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.

Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding and, due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Met Éireann say disruption to power and travel are likely.

In Munster, expect very windy conditions with further severe or damaging gusts. It will be cold and windy with sunny spells and well-scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius, in mostly strong northwest winds, gradually moderating through the evening hours.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

