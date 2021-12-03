Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
People will not be allowed to have more than three other households in their homes until February, under new Covid-19 restrictions recommended to the Government.
Up to 17,000 undocumented migrants “living in the shadows” could become Irish citizens under an amnesty to be announced today.
I am a person with intellectual disability, and that's just the way it is.
A preschool and after-school service catering for over 40 children is being forced to close its doors before Christmas because of the dispute with the Catholic Church in its locality.
Work will begin within weeks on rebuilding a Co Cork theatre and library which were damaged by a fire five years ago.
The Government continues to tap a bounty from corporation taxes with the profit taxes already exceeding the total haul from this single tax source for the whole of 2020, the latest exchequer returns show.
Having worn the Kerry jersey at minor and U20 level, Austin Stacks captain Dylan Casey appears to be a racing certainty for promotion to the senior fold in the new year.
Is a thermal vest fetish weird, even for Abbeyfeale?
A new boxset captures The Waterboys' 1989-90 era, encompassing the Fisherman’s Blues tour and the Room to Roam album.
An ordinary man from Mauritius ended up being the subject of an extraordinary story of hope, showing what is possible when people work together.
Architects have transformed a Connemara house in a retrofit project to create a dream family home that's ideal for 21st-century living.
It's time for a dignified debate about assisted dying, before it’s too late.
Friday will start will some bright dry spells but patchy rain and drizzle will be seen in Connacht, Leinster and Munster during the afternoon.
The rain will clear to scattered showers by early evening, with temperatures ranging between 6C and 9C.
There will be scattered showers tonight, some of which will be heavy with the potential for hail and sleet, particularly over higher ground.
