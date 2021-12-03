Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, December 3

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Nphet members Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Dr.Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer. Picture: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos

Nphet recommends restrictions on household visits in bid to curb Covid spread: People will not be allowed to have more than three other households in their homes until February, under new Covid-19 restrictions recommended to the Government. >>READ MORE

Amnesty for up to 17,000 undocumented migrants to be announced today: Up to 17,000 undocumented migrants “living in the shadows” could become Irish citizens under an amnesty to be announced today. >>READ MORE

Amy Begley: I am a person with intellectual disability, and that's just the way it is. >>READ MORE

Dispute as Catholic Church set to force preschool to close: A preschool and after-school service catering for over 40 children is being forced to close its doors before Christmas because of the dispute with the Catholic Church in its locality. >>READ MORE

Work to begin on Cork theatre and library damaged by fire: Work will begin within weeks on rebuilding a Co Cork theatre and library which were damaged by a fire five years ago. >>READ MORE

Corporation tax revenues of €13.5bn already exceed haul for whole of last year: The Government continues to tap a bounty from corporation taxes with the profit taxes already exceeding the total haul from this single tax source for the whole of 2020, the latest exchequer returns show. >>READ MORE

'This guy epitomises what we want an Austin Stacks footballer to be’: Having worn the Kerry jersey at minor and U20 level, Austin Stacks captain Dylan Casey appears to be a racing certainty for promotion to the senior fold in the new year. >>READ MORE

Ask Audrey: Is a thermal vest fetish weird, even for Abbeyfeale? >>READ MORE

Mike Scott on digging deep to revive Waterboys' golden period: A new boxset captures The Waterboys' 1989-90 era, encompassing the Fisherman’s Blues tour and the Room to Roam album. >>READ MORE

Romi Ramtohul in his Leinster Rugby jersey with Alice Leahy at Dublin Airport prior to his departure.

'I want to go home:' How two gardaí and the Alice Leahy Trust repatriated ‘non-person’ Romi: An ordinary man from Mauritius ended up being the subject of an extraordinary story of hope, showing what is possible when people work together. >>READ MORE

Barn-style roof tops this sleek makeover for Galway bungalow: Architects have transformed a Connemara house in a retrofit project to create a dream family home that's ideal for 21st-century living. >>READ MORE

Alison O'Connor: It's time for a dignified debate about assisted dying, before it’s too late. >>READ MORE

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.