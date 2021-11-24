Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, November 24

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Rehab hospital, 2,000 homes, and 5,000 jobs in huge new Cork City South Docks scheme: A specialist 130-bed rehabilitation hospital, to be just the second in Ireland, forms part of the first €350 million phase of a long-term development project for Cork City's South Docks. >>READ MORE

A view of the proposed development on Kennedy Quay showing the Rehabilitation Hospital at the junction with Victoria Road, the residential block, the three office buildings, including the new Silo building and the re-purposed Odlums building.

Emergency measures announced to relieve school staffing crisis: Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a raft of new measures to relieve the staffing crisis faced by schools throughout the country. >>READ MORE

Fresh plans for America's Cup focus on Cork City centre: A new America’s Cup ‘set-up’ in Cork, which could save the State an estimated €80m in staging costs, has been pitched to civil servants in a bid to keep the city’s hopes of hosting the 2024 yacht race afloat.>>READ MORE

Report finds 'parental addiction' is main reason for most children going into care: Some of the country's most vulnerable children who find the subject of their care before the courts face delays in therapeutic, disability, and mental health services, often exacerbating problems that begin in homes where they have suffered abuse or neglect. >>READ MORE

Rift deepens in Tennis Ireland as directors suspended over confidentiality: Three directors of Tennis Ireland, including the president, were last night suspended from the organisation's board. >>READ MORE

Work begins on 'transformative' €80m Limerick office and residential block: Construction work has commenced on a new €80m office and residential development on Limerick's Bishop's Quay. >>READ MORE

France team of the year but Andy Farrell's Ireland will get better and better: When an experienced head like Peter O’Mahony proclaims that the last month in Irish camp has been “the most enjoyable in my career”, you have to take notice. >>READ MORE

'I am speechless': Great British Bake Off winner crowned: A winner has been crowned on the 12th series of The Great British Bake Off. >>READ MORE

David Bowie and Toy: The inside story of the 'lost' album about to be released: New York guitarist Mark Plati had a leading part in recording the 2002 album that's finally getting an official airing. >>READ MORE

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

The Beatles: Get Back launches on Disney+ on Thursday, November 25

The Beatles: Get Back review - Tom Dunne dives in for a Fab Four feast: The lack of ego and sheer 'ordinariness' of The Beatles in Peter Jackson's extraordinary series will warm your heart. >>READ MORE

'You're in a blur, you don't know day from night.' The reality of having a child in hospital: Fearne is nine, and her epilepsy has meant multiple stays in hospital, where her mum Sinéad was forced to sleep on a chair for weeks on end. >>READ MORE

'It's a human hand that has to clean up your mess': Where does your recycling go?: From unwashed plastic milk bottles, dirty nappies, and black bin-liners, to passports, guns, and a dead Labrador, Donal O’Keeffe learns the worst things you can put in your recycling. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A largely dry start this morning apart from isolated showers. However, it will turn cloudier through the morning as a band of rain spreads southeastwards from the Atlantic.

The rain will clear in the early afternoon, followed by scattered showers and sunny spells.

Feeling cold with afternoon temperatures of 6C to 8C in light to moderate southwest winds, veering northwest as the rain clears and increasing strong on western coasts.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

