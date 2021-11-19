Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The man whose wife and newborn son died within 33 hours of each other following a cascade of errors at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) says he fears a similar tragedy could happen again unless systems change.
Legal advice that Ireland’s mobile phone data retention system breaches European law “definitely favours” Graham Dwyer in his efforts to overturn his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara, experts say.
Since 2015, significant developments have hindered greater familial diversity in Ireland by denying those couples opposed to marriage an alternative, egalitarian choice as to how to formalise their relationships, writes Brian Tobin.
A man who was jailed for nine years for a "brutal and savage" assault with a baseball bat has appealed against his conviction for the attack, which left his victim with life-changing injuries.
Just 13 schools have applied for funding this year under the emergency works scheme to help them address poor ventilation, new figures show.
Quantity surveyor owner, an interior designer and a top joiner/builder brought 15 Cork Street to new heights of comfort and finish
In top level sport, the margins are small. Ireland should ponder that only for a marginal forward pass and a great stop from James Lowe, they could have lost the game, writes Ronan O'Gara.
"It’s amazing the amount of noise that comes out of a Blackrock Road woman roaring across a crowded beach about the price of her new nose."
Emily bonded with her daughter, who was born via a surrogate, as soon as she was placed in her arms. However, she has since separated from her husband and fears her parental status will not be recognised due to the lack of legislation
Gardaí objected to the renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs – Rearden’s on Washington Street - which employs over 300 people.
Stand at the edge of Dun na Mbo and feel the beauty and the beast of the wild Atlantic on your face. Next stop Boston!
A person would still be able to retire at 65 and receive a full pension provided they have a total contributions record of 45 years, under proposals before the Government.
Today will be largely dry and cloudy, with just occasional bright or sunny spells.
A few patches of rain or drizzle will occur, mainly affecting southern and western coastal areas and hills.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
