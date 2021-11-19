Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

'Marie and Darragh will live in our hearts forever': Heartbroken dad speaks of family's pain at deaths following hospital errors: The man whose wife and newborn son died within 33 hours of each other following a cascade of errors at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) says he fears a similar tragedy could happen again unless systems change.

Graham Dwyer's conviction 'certainly looking more dubious': Legal advice that Ireland’s mobile phone data retention system breaches European law “definitely favours” Graham Dwyer in his efforts to overturn his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara, experts say.

Brian Tobin: Demise of civil partnership an unfortunate consequence of marriage equality: Since 2015, significant developments have hindered greater familial diversity in Ireland by denying those couples opposed to marriage an alternative, egalitarian choice as to how to formalise their relationships, writes Brian Tobin.

Kerry man jailed for 'brutal and savage' assault with baseball bat appeals conviction: A man who was jailed for nine years for a "brutal and savage" assault with a baseball bat has appealed against his conviction for the attack, which left his victim with life-changing injuries.

Only 13 schools apply for funding to tackle poor ventilation: Just 13 schools have applied for funding this year under the emergency works scheme to help them address poor ventilation, new figures show.

Go High and Mighty in €895k period Kinsale townhouse: Quantity surveyor owner, an interior designer and a top joiner/builder brought 15 Cork Street to new heights of comfort and finish

Ronan O'Gara: Peering through the haze of Irish euphoria: In top level sport, the margins are small. Ireland should ponder that only for a marginal forward pass and a great stop from James Lowe, they could have lost the game, writes Ronan O'Gara.

Ask Audrey: Where do you stand on neighbours in the nip? Just outside the window : "It’s amazing the amount of noise that comes out of a Blackrock Road woman roaring across a crowded beach about the price of her new nose."

A legal stranger: Surrogate parents are in a legal limbo due to lack of legislation: Emily bonded with her daughter, who was born via a surrogate, as soon as she was placed in her arms. However, she has since separated from her husband and fears her parental status will not be recognised due to the lack of legislation

Rearden's pub licence under threat after Cork court told of 'reckless act': Gardaí objected to the renewal of the licence for one of Cork’s biggest pubs – Rearden’s on Washington Street - which employs over 300 people.

At the edge of Europe, Belmullet are making waves: Stand at the edge of Dun na Mbo and feel the beauty and the beast of the wild Atlantic on your face. Next stop Boston!

People could retire at 65 with 45-year record of PRSI payments: A person would still be able to retire at 65 and receive a full pension provided they have a total contributions record of 45 years, under proposals before the Government.

Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Today will be largely dry and cloudy, with just occasional bright or sunny spells.

A few patches of rain or drizzle will occur, mainly affecting southern and western coastal areas and hills.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

