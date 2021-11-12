Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Price hikes on the cards this winter as inflation reaches highest level in 14 years : People are facing further price hikes this winter as sky-rocketing home heating and lighting bills, petrol and diesel, and rental costs drive inflation to its highest for more than 14 years.

>>READ MORE.

Sanctions for music teacher who fraudulently claimed €184k in social welfare: A music teacher who used fake identities and false tenancy agreements to fraudulently claim €184,000 in social welfare payments is to be sanctioned by the Teaching Council.

>>READ MORE.

Daniel McConnell: Action must follow speeches in delivering justice for 'Grace': Described as the “greatest scandal of our times”, the case of Grace — the intellectually disabled child who was abused and neglected for 20 years — took centre stage in Dáil Éireann yesterday

>>READ MORE.

14-year-old becomes youngest person to die from Covid-19 in Ireland: A 14-year-old is among the 25 people who died from Covid-19 last week, making them the youngest person to die from the virus in Ireland.

>>READ MORE.

Drug dealer jailed over €36k cache of cocaine found in ditch near home: A €36,000 cache of cocaine was found in a bag stuck in a ditch near a man’s house in Ballincollig and now he has been sentenced to two years in jail.

>>READ MORE.

Negotiators urged to ‘strain every sinew’ as Cop26 talks enter final day: The Cop26 climate talks are entering their final scheduled day with the summit’s president warning there is still “a monumental challenge ahead”.

>>READ MORE.

On this night, Kenny's Ireland put substance before style: Five things we learned from last night's draw with Portugal

>>READ MORE.

Ask Audrey: what's the story with talking after doing the biz? : "Please, please tell us where can we get a short walk in the woods, without bumping into a shower of Norries?"

>>READ MORE.

When Muldoon met McCartney: The Irish poet and the English musician collaborate : The duo have worked together on The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, an in depth look at the former Beatle's creative process through the decades.

>>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

'The bride was nearly crying': Wedding couples asked to leave Killarney beauty spots: The mayor of Killarney said she is “horrified” by claims that newlyweds and photographers are being asked to leave favourite backdrops, if they do not have proper permits, amid fears over insurance.

>>READ MORE.

Watch: Emotional McGuinness slams HSE officials as 'criminals': HSE officials who knew the intellectually disabled woman known as 'Grace' was sexually abused and did nothing about it “are criminals and should be prosecuted,” the Dáil has heard.

>>READ MORE.

Defence rests case in trial of Kyle Rittenhouse over shooting deaths: The defence rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Southwesterly winds, veering westerly will be fresh to strong and gusty, strongest in the north and northwest, but will gradually ease from the west as drier periods develop; extending eastwards through the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.