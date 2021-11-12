Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, November 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
People are facing further price hikes this winter as sky-rocketing home heating and lighting bills, petrol and diesel, and rental costs drive inflation to its highest for more than 14 years.
A music teacher who used fake identities and false tenancy agreements to fraudulently claim €184,000 in social welfare payments is to be sanctioned by the Teaching Council.
Described as the “greatest scandal of our times”, the case of Grace — the intellectually disabled child who was abused and neglected for 20 years — took centre stage in Dáil Éireann yesterday
A 14-year-old is among the 25 people who died from Covid-19 last week, making them the youngest person to die from the virus in Ireland.
A €36,000 cache of cocaine was found in a bag stuck in a ditch near a man’s house in Ballincollig and now he has been sentenced to two years in jail.
The Cop26 climate talks are entering their final scheduled day with the summit’s president warning there is still “a monumental challenge ahead”.
Five things we learned from last night's draw with Portugal
"Please, please tell us where can we get a short walk in the woods, without bumping into a shower of Norries?"
The duo have worked together on The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, an in depth look at the former Beatle's creative process through the decades.
The mayor of Killarney said she is “horrified” by claims that newlyweds and photographers are being asked to leave favourite backdrops, if they do not have proper permits, amid fears over insurance.
HSE officials who knew the intellectually disabled woman known as 'Grace' was sexually abused and did nothing about it “are criminals and should be prosecuted,” the Dáil has heard.
The defence rested its case at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, setting the stage for closing arguments in the shootings that left Americans divided over whether he was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
Southwesterly winds, veering westerly will be fresh to strong and gusty, strongest in the north and northwest, but will gradually ease from the west as drier periods develop; extending eastwards through the afternoon and evening with some sunny spells developing.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
