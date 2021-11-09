Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Two-year delays in turning around some vacant local authority homes: It is taking more than two years for councils to turn around vacant homes for new tenants, despite more than 60,000 people on housing waiting lists. >>READ MORE.

Charity lost video recordings of sessions with 120 domestic violence perpetrators: A charity that works with male domestic violence perpetrators has been censured after video recordings involving up to 120 men went missing. >>READ MORE.

Elaine Loughlin: What should we really expect from our TDs?: The accusation that our elected representatives carry on more like parochial messenger boys and less like national legislators is often thrown about, writes Elaine. >>READ MORE.

Protests at politicians' homes 'crossing a line', says Helen McEntee: The justice minister has said that protests outside the homes of politicians and public figures are “crossing a line”, adding that she herself has felt unsafe at times. >>READ MORE.

What a Marvel: How Trinity expert brought 'Eternals' script to life: The latest Marvel superhero blockbuster to hit the screens already had a distinctly Irish feel in its cast, but the newly-released Eternals also had an Irish influence in an altogether different sphere: the translation of ancient languages. >>READ MORE.

A billion people ‘face dangerous heat if world hits 2C of warming’: A billion people could be living with potentially lethal levels of heat stress if global warming were to reach 2C, research has found. Heat stress – a combination of dangerous heat and humidity – currently affects 68m people globally. >>READ MORE.

‘When I lose it, I lose it in a dangerous way’: Arsène Wenger on sweat, suffering and selfishness: The former Arsenal manager has lived the best and worst of football. He discusses self-destruction, single-mindedness and the toll his job took on his life. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Mind your words when talking about learning needs: An early diagnosis of developmental delay or learning difficulties can help to ensure a child gets the right support. But some parents worry that the label may stigmatise their child. >>READ MORE.

Will Poulter on Dopesick: 'It doesn't mean it can't happen elsewhere': Will Poulter joins a starry cast in the new series Dopesick, the story of how one company triggered one of the most scandalous drugs crises in US history. >>READ MORE.

Click and connect: Here are 100 Christmas gift options you can buy locally: We've rounded up 100 gift ideas from Irish brands with a particular focus this year on sustainability. >>READ MORE.

How the State's Justice system re-traumatised the Odumosu sisters: Last week Patrick Caffrey was sentenced to three years in prison for abusing four of his nieces during visits to his home. Siobhan and Grace Odumosu tell Mick Clifford the story of their fight for justice against the man who stole their childhoods. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Bank advertising makes me sick to the stomach: One CEO might be looking for the return of top management bonuses, but spare a thought for all the heartbroken old ladies saying goodbye to their old sitting rooms, among other everyday scenarios, writes Fergus. >>READ MORE.

Patchy rain will clear from much of Connacht and Ulster this morning leaving a day of sunny spells and passing showers in those regions, with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coastal areas. It will remain mostly cloudy across Leinster and Munster with a little rain or drizzle at times.

In Munster, a clearance of the patchy rain will extend from the west during the late afternoon or evening. Highest temperatures of around 11 to 14 degrees are expected.

