Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, November 9

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
It is taking more than two years for councils to turn around vacant homes for new tenants, despite more than 60,000 people on housing waiting lists.
A charity that works with male domestic violence perpetrators has been censured after video recordings involving up to 120 men went missing.
The justice minister has said that protests outside the homes of politicians and public figures are “crossing a line”, adding that she herself has felt unsafe at times.
The latest Marvel superhero blockbuster to hit the screens already had a distinctly Irish feel in its cast, but the newly-released Eternals also had an Irish influence in an altogether different sphere: the translation of ancient languages.
The former Arsenal manager has lived the best and worst of football. He discusses self-destruction, single-mindedness and the toll his job took on his life.
An early diagnosis of developmental delay or learning difficulties can help to ensure a child gets the right support. But some parents worry that the label may stigmatise their child.
Will Poulter joins a starry cast in the new series Dopesick, the story of how one company triggered one of the most scandalous drugs crises in US history.
We've rounded up 100 gift ideas from Irish brands with a particular focus this year on sustainability.
Last week Patrick Caffrey was sentenced to three years in prison for abusing four of his nieces during visits to his home. Siobhan and Grace Odumosu tell Mick Clifford the story of their fight for justice against the man who stole their childhoods.
One CEO might be looking for the return of top management bonuses, but spare a thought for all the heartbroken old ladies saying goodbye to their old sitting rooms, among other everyday scenarios, writes Fergus.
Patchy rain will clear from much of Connacht and Ulster this morning leaving a day of sunny spells and passing showers in those regions, with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coastal areas. It will remain mostly cloudy across Leinster and Munster with a little rain or drizzle at times.
In Munster, a clearance of the patchy rain will extend from the west during the late afternoon or evening. Highest temperatures of around 11 to 14 degrees are expected.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox