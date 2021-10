Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

HSE cyberhackers got €11m in ransoms from across the world: The cyber-gang suspected of paralysing HSE computer systems is estimated to have received almost €11m in ransom payments in 2021 from organisations and companies across the world. >>READ MORE.

Antigen tests to be sent to pupils who are Covid close contacts: Schoolchildren will be sent rapid antigen tests if they are deemed a close contact of a Covid-19 case, it has emerged. >>READ MORE.

Concern: COP26 must deliver climate justice and avert further widespread hunger: As 20,000 descend on Glasgow next week for the UN global warming conference, COP26, the lives of millions of people in some of the world’s poorest countries will hang in the balance. >>READ MORE.

Cork man who robbed petrol station armed with machete remanded on bail: A young man who carried out a robbery while armed with a machete at a garage in Blackrock in Cork City had sentencing adjourned until next February following evidence he has stayed sober and out of trouble. >>READ MORE.

Skibbereen remembers 250 people who died but were denied a public funeral due to pandemic: Hundreds of candles were carried through Skibbereen town on Thursday night in memory of 250 people who have died in the area but were denied a public funeral due to Covid-19. >>READ MORE.

Price is on song at Bandon home of well known singing teacher: The home of the late Bobby Beare, singing teacher to the masses, including well-known tenor Finbar Wright, is on the market in Bandon for €350,000. >>READ MORE.

Ronan O'Gara: Getting used to being blamed for anything and everything: I am figuring this out in real time. There’s no manual for these things. Even if there was, every day and every situation is different and gets treated on its merits. >>READ MORE.

Fertility on ice: the ins and outs of freezing your eggs: A growing number of single women are turning to egg freezing as an insurance policy. >>READ MORE.

Séamas O’Reilly: Finding humour in a childhood marked by the death of his mother: The Irish author's memoir about his early life as one of 11 kids has become a publishing sensation, and is a strong contender in the book of the year awards. >>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME

Here are the three stories which our readers are investing most time in so far today.

Roy O'Donovan: 'He was calling me ‘Irish this’ and ‘Irish that’. I lost my temper and I dropped him': Since arriving Down Under six years ago, Roy O’Donovan established himself as one of the most feared strikers around. >>READ MORE.

Bohemian Rhapsody at No 1 Panorama Terrace in Sunday’s Well: If you are looking for a clever address to reflect your profession, No 1 Panorama Terrace Upper seems a smart choice for a photographer. >>READ MORE.

Research shows vaccinated as infectious as those without Covid-19 protection: People vaccinated against Covid-19 are equally as infectious as the unvaccinated, according to new research. >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Lingering mist and fog patches will clear later this morning with brighter weather and some scattered showers and sunny spells to follow.

In the west and southwest, showers will turn heavy in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.