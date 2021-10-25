Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, October 25

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

James Michael Tyler, best known for his portrayal of Gunther in Friends, has died at the age of 59. File Picture

'Parents gifting children €1bn from Bank of Mum and Dad fuelling house price rises': A mortgage broker has warned that an estimated €1bn year is being dished out by parents to their children to buy houses, which he describes as “the silent element that is influencing prices.” >> READ MORE

Live music in pubs will not be impacted by ticket requirement: Following much confusion in the hospitality industry regarding the Government’s recent announcement that there will be a requirement for nightclubs and late-night venues to be all-ticket from this week, it was clarified that venues that do not have dancefloors will be exempt from the new rules. >> READ MORE

Rory Hearne: We need urgent action if we don't want our children asking Santa for a place to live: If we are to avoid exacerbating the devastating effect of the housing crisis on Ireland's children, the Government must bring back the ban on evictions in the private rental sector for at least three years, writes Rory Hearne >> READ MORE

Kanturk killings: Bank Holiday tragedy that rocked a community: The brutal nightmare that would haunt Anne O’Sullivan to the day she died last April began with gunshots in a bedroom of her secluded north Cork farmhouse last year, Neil Michael writes. >> READ MORE

James Michael Tyler, US actor who played Gunther on Friends, dies aged 59: The iconic Friends actor passed away peacefully at his home in LA on Sunday morning after battling stage four prostate cancer. >> READ MORE

New details released show Alec Baldwin was aiming at camera when gun discharged: A recently released affidavit has provided additional details about Thursday's accidental shooting in New Mexico that killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. >> READ MORE

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: GAA has selfishly prioritised provincial championships that are a dead duck: My initial feeling on Saturday afternoon as news emerged of a majority voting for Proposal B but it’s ultimate failure was one of disappointment and frustration, if not surprise. It is an opportunity missed, writes Éamonn Fitzmaurice. >> READ MORE

Kin review: Cunningham gets even more scary as he targets the Kinsellas' children: The second-last episode of Kin has the gang war escalating and a dark turn in terms of who is being set up. >> READ MORE

Sex File: How often should we make love?: Is once a week a good aim? We're in our 30s. We don't have children and we've been together for ten years. >> READ MORE

There are almost 250,000 wild cats estimated to live in Ireland. Pictured is Maggie Dwyer of Community Cats Network. Picture: Larry Cummins

371 nurses and midwives got Covid-19 in last month: Pressure is mounting on the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) to approve the rollout of booster jabs for healthcare workers. >> READ MORE

Ireland’s feral felines: With almost 250,000 wild cats estimated to live in Ireland, a small community of activists is aiming to trap, neuter and release as many as possible in order to give both them and their prey a fighting chance at survival. Joyce Fegan meets Ireland’s cat catchers. >> READ MORE

Kieran McCarthy: What lies beneath - Digging up Cork’s past: Will the discovery on the site of the former Nancy Spain’s pub on Barrack Street give us an insight into Cork’s murky past? Or is it something less sinister? >> READ MORE

This morning will have good sunny spells developing along with scattered showers, mainly over the western half of the country and staying mostly dry further east, with highest temperatures ranging from 10 to 14 degrees.

In Munster, a bright morning with scattered showers and good sunny spells developing. Showers will become more isolated during the evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.