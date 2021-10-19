Morning Briefing: IrishExaminer.com's top stories on Tuesday, October 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Covid reopening: Mask wearing, social distancing, and vaccine passports to remain: The Government will today unveil its decision on easing public health restrictions from this Friday. >>READ MORE.

Varadkar calls for change to blood donation rules for gay men: The Tánaiste has said it is “incongruous” that blood is having to be imported from Britain when some groups here, such as men who have sex with men (MSM), face restrictions on donating. >>READ MORE.

On the Plinth: Elaine Loughlin - Once revolutionary, fallen Soldiers of Destiny now tinker at the edges: Fianna Fáil has strayed so far from the progressive social and economic programme it was built on that it is little wonder a whole generation is failing to identify with the party, writes Irish Examiner Deputy Political Editor, Elaine Loughlin. >>READ MORE.

Cork jazz venues plead with Government not to cut capacity

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will take place this weekend

Music promoters, venue owners, and artists have said the Government should continue with the use of Covid certs, but warned against cutting capacity, cancelling shows or reducing opening hours ahead of Cork’s Jazz Festival. >>READ MORE.

Leaving Cert results should be given in June, universities recommend: Leaving Certificate students should receive results no later than the end of June, so that they can make rational decisions about higher education within a reasonable time frame, according to the Irish Universities Association (IUA). >>READ MORE.

Job vacancies lift off in most parts of economy and across all counties: The number of vacancies in most parts of the economy and across all counties is higher than before the pandemic, meaning "good news" for jobseekers and a headache for employers, according to Jobs.ie. >>READ MORE.

Kieran Shannon: James Horan shouldn’t have to answer every whim from Mayo delegates : 'Mayo GAA have initiated a bizarre and unique review process that has encouraged clubs to submit questions for Horan ahead of the board’s end-of-year-review with him akin to Limerick hurling's infamous 20 questions,' writes Kieran Shannon. >>READ MORE.

Colman Noctor: Our education system needs to value emotional intelligence : The message ‘It’s OK to not be OK’ is important for children to hear, but we must also include a disclaimer that it is ‘OK to be OK’ too, writes Colman Noctor. >>READ MORE.

Jazz festival preview: Kit Downes ready to get down in Cork at the weekend: His boundary-pushing sounds gave Kit Downes a nomination for the Mercury Prize, and the British musician is looking forward to getting reacquainted with Triskel's magnificent organ this weekend. >>READ MORE.

David Puttnam.

'Pig ignorance': David Puttnam's resignation speech in full: Announcing his retirement from the UK House of Lords over the weekend, West Cork resident and Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam accused UK Government negotiators of displaying “pig ignorance” of Ireland during Brexit negotiations on the border. >>READ MORE.

Brian Cox: 'I'm not a capitalist - so I see the wealthy all finally hoisted by their own petard': The Scottish actor has no sympathy for his on-screen 'Succession' family, as they return to Sky Atlantic on Monday. >>READ MORE.

Premier League talking points: Man United now resemble a clown car made from Ferrari parts: With a run of hard games awaiting them, the time has come to be decisive. They have all the talent to succeed in the squad but not in the dugout. >>READ MORE.

This morning will start wet and blustery with widespread and heavy outbreaks of rain across the country, leading to some localised flooding.

The rain will gradually clear through the morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon and evening.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.