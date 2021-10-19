Morning Briefing: IrishExaminer.com's top stories on Tuesday, October 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Music promoters, venue owners, and artists have said the Government should continue with the use of Covid certs, but warned against cutting capacity, cancelling shows or reducing opening hours ahead of Cork’s Jazz Festival.
Brian Cox: 'I'm not a capitalist - so I see the wealthy all finally hoisted by their own petard': The Scottish actor has no sympathy for his on-screen 'Succession' family, as they return to Sky Atlantic on Monday. >>READ MORE.
Premier League talking points: Man United now resemble a clown car made from Ferrari parts: With a run of hard games awaiting them, the time has come to be decisive. They have all the talent to succeed in the squad but not in the dugout. >>READ MORE.
This morning will start wet and blustery with widespread and heavy outbreaks of rain across the country, leading to some localised flooding.
The rain will gradually clear through the morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon and evening.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.